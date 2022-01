A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 GMC, driven by 38-year-old Josiah D. Snelgrove of Nevada City, California, was on Lost Valley Road, west of Hatchery Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when he began skidding and crossed the center of the roadway. The vehicle then ran off the left side, began to overturn and struck a telephone box.

BENTON COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO