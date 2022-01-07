ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Legends League Cricket: Mohammad Kaif, Stuart Binny join team India Maharajas

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Mohammed Kaif and Stuart Binny are the new names in the India Maharajas squad for the Legends League Cricket starting in Muscat, Oman from January 20, 2022. In an official release, Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "Mohammad Kaif and Stuart...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zak Crawley blames ‘poor pitches’ in county cricket for England’s batting woes

Zak Crawley has suggested that the decline in England’s Test batting is partly due to the “poor pitches” on offer in county cricket.A one-sided Ashes defeat featuring three hammerings followed by last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney has led to a familiar bout of soul searching in the English game.One of the most conspicuous problems is the team’s frequent inability to post significant totals – a problem that starts from the very top of the order.Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Crawley himself – until a free-flowing 77 on day five at the SCG, at least – have proved easy pickings...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rafael Nadal downs Cressy to clinch his 89th tour-level title in Melbourne

Melbourne [Australia], January 9 (ANI): Rafael Nadal lifted the Melbourne Summer Set trophy on Sunday by downing the American qualifier Maxime Cressy 7-6(6), 6-3. The Spaniard was playing for the first time since August this week after a foot injury curtailed his 2021 season. However, the world number six showed little sign of rustiness in Melbourne, not dropping a set at the ATP 250 event to earn his 89th tour-level crown.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stuart Binny
Person
Mohammad Kaif
Person
Ravi Shastri
albuquerqueexpress.com

India will have Omicron wave peak by next month, says US-based health expert

By Shalini BhardwajWashington [US], January 8 (ANI): India will witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases by next month with the expectation of reporting five lakh cases per day, a US-based health expert said, adding that however "the severity of the variant will be less this time in the country than Delta variant."Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair of the Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington said: "You are entering the Omicron wave, as many countries around the world are, and we expect that there will be more cases per day at the peak than you had in April last year for the Delta wave, but Omicron is much less severe.""So, while you will have many cases and set records probably for cases. It should be less of an impact on the severity of the disease. We currently have in the models that we will release later, we expect about five lakh cases at the peak, which should come in during the next month," he added.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bangladesh, India, Pakistan record impressive victories in U19 Men's CWC warm-up matches

Georgetown [Guyana], January 12 (ANI): Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan all recorded impressive victories as the warm-up matches for the 2022 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup continued on Tuesday with the tournament just around the corner. India chased down 269 to triumph over Australia, Pakistan eased past Canada, while Bangladesh...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Aapke paas Sidhu hain, aur hamare paas sirf fastest growng economy': MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar mocks Imran Khan

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday mocked Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan over his "Pakistan economic condition is better than India" remark. Hitting out at the Pakistan Prime Minister, Chandrasekhar tweeted, "Yes bcoz aapke paas Sidhu...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

India Open: Saina Nehwal advances after Svabikova retires with injury

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Saina Nehwal is through to the second round of the ongoing India Open, which is part of the BWF World Tour 500 tournament series, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall on Wednesday. The Indian shuttler was pushed to the distance in the opening game...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Cricket#Cricket Australia#Ani#The India Maharajas#Llc#World#Sony Pictures Networks#Spn#Ott
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hyderabad Literary festival to be held virtually from Jan 28; UK is guest nation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): Hyderabad Literary Festival is scheduled to be held virtually from January 28 to 30 with the United Kingdom (UK) as a guest nation this year. Announcing the date of the festival, Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Chairman of Hyderabad Literary festival told ANI, "We hoped that...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

ISL: Proud of boys for the way they fought, says East Bengal's Renedy

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 12 (ANI): SC East Bengal head coach Renedy Singh was proud of his players despite the team's 0-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday. Renedy fielded an all-Indian eleven which was a first for any team in the ISL history....
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Starc considering putting his name up for IPL mega auction

Hobart [Australia], January 12 (ANI): Australia pacer Mitchell Starc on Wednesday said that he is considering putting his name for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction. The IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 this year. Starc has played 27 matches for...
WORLD
The Independent

Pat Cummins finds the fun as England hold on to deny Australia in fourth Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins had no regrets about falling one wicket short of a 4-0 lead in the Ashes admitting he found a tense draw in Sydney “a lot of fun”.Cummins was denied victory for the first time since taking over as skipper at the start of the series, but only by the slenderest of margins.Hunting 10 English wickets on day five at the SCG, he saw his team take nine before number 11 James Anderson negotiated the final over of the match to claim a share of the spoils.That was some afternoon of #Ashes cricket! Take a breath,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
SONY
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

It’s alright mate, I’ve played before – Anderson on batting out for Sydney draw

James Anderson says he was full of confidence that he could survive the final over and secure England a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney The 39-year-old is renowned for his bowling, as England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, but not so much for his skills with the bat.However, he successfully negotiated the final over from Australia’s part-time spinner Steve Smith to earn a draw on 270 for nine, after they had been set 388 to win, and salvage some pride for an England side already 3-0 down in the series.“There was a moment when the umpires said it was...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hockey India announces 18-member squad for Women's Asia Cup

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday named the 18-member team for the upcoming Women's Hockey Asia Cup which is scheduled to be held between January 21-28, 2022 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman. The defending Champions India will battle it out against China,...
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

National Youth Day: Amit Shah recalls Vivekananda's inspirational thoughts

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): As India observed National Youth Day on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered how Swami Vivekananda made the whole world flourish with the values of Indian culture and awakened a new consciousness among the youth for nation-building with his inspirational thoughts. "Swami Vivekananda,...
INDIA
The Independent

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.FootballHappy 23rd birthday Mason Mount 2️⃣3️⃣ today 🎉A very happy birthday to @masonmount_10! pic.twitter.com/MjVgdsOmwv— England (@England) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/VGKzb6biFW— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2022Happy birthday, Mason Mount!#EFL | #RaisedInTheEFL pic.twitter.com/Gj5kFhcqDZ— EFL (@EFL) January 10, 2022Have a good one, Mase! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/mbglt0tfGj— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2022Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.The magnificent Billy Liddell was born 100 years ago today.A true Liverpool legend and one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joe Root calls on England to show fighting spirit that saved fourth Test

Joe Root has called for his England team to show the same fighting spirit that saw them salvage a draw in Sydney and apply it from ball one of the final Ashes Test.After losing the urn with three resounding defeats, the tourists finally summoned a performance worthy of this historic rivalry on day five at the SCG.They were still a distant second over the course of the game, but by holding superior opponents off in nail-biting fashion and finishing nine wickets down at the death they showed they had the courage and quality to compete.On Friday they will have the...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy