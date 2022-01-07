ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoo Study Finds Animal DNA Floating in Air

By Cara Murez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Jan. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Take a whiff of the air in a zoo and you could breathe in the animals' DNA – not just the smell of the food they eat or their waste, a new study suggests. Sampling the air from local zoos,...

insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
kyma.com

Zoo animals feast on unsold Christmas trees

(Reuters) -Dinner is served. And there is only one item on the menu - Christmas trees. Elephants and other animals at a zoo and animal park in Berlin were treated to a belated Christmas feast of unsold Christmas trees on Wednesday (December 29), clearly enjoying the publicity-grabbing recycling event. The...
Wired

Scientists Capture Airborne Animal DNA for the First Time

As a graduate student, Kristine Bohmann made a few sacrifices to obtain her academic pedigree, like wading into a leech-infested stream in Madagascar to collect genetic clues about nearby wildlife by examining the parasites’ guts. To do so, she first had to allow them to cling to her bare skin. “I acted as human bait,” says Bohmann, an associate professor of evolutionary genomics at the University of Copenhagen. “These leeches would actually have fed on animals in the rainforest, drawn their blood, and are excellent preservers of DNA.”
Washington Post

For Berlin Zoo animals, the tastiest Christmas leftovers are the trees

Bison and ibexes munching on fir leaves. Reindeer prodding branches with their antlers. Elephants tossing trees on their backs and nibbling on the conifers. These were the playful scenes Wednesday at the Berlin Zoo, where animals feasted on and cavorted with leftover Christmas trees. The roughly 200 firs were donated by nearby retailers to give the animals a “festival for the senses,” according to a zoo statement.
openculture.com

Animals Laugh Too: UCLA Study Finds Laughter in 65 Species, from Rats to Cows

Every pet owner knows that animals love to play, but laughter seems reserved for humans, a few apes, and maybe a few birds good at mimicking humans and apes. As it turns out, according to a new article published in the journal Bioacoustics, laughter has been “documented in at least 65 species,” Jessica Wolf writes at UCLA Newsroom. “That list includes a variety of primates, domestic cows and dogs, foxes, seals, and mongooses, as well as three bird species, including parakeets and Australian magpies.” This is a far cry from just a few years ago when apes and rats were the “only known animals to get the giggles,” as Liz Langley wrote at National Geographic in 2015.
Scientist

Scientists ID Dozens of Plants, Animals from Free-Floating DNA

For a little more than a decade, scientists have been filtering water samples from aquariums, rivers, lakes, and even the ocean to obtain DNA that was shed by fish and other aquatic life. The goal: to use this environmental DNA (eDNA) to monitor aquatic species. Now, a trio of papers—two on animals, and one on plants—suggest it’s also possible to detect and identify terrestrial organisms using eDNA floating in the air.
news9.com

London Zoo Begins Annual Animal Count

London Zoo started its annual stock-take on Tuesday, with zookeepers counting animals big and small, from lions and tigers to colonies of ants. New arrivals to the zoo in the past year included Asiatic lioness Arya, and three snappy big-headed turtles which hatched in the reptile house. Sumatran tiger Gaysha...
knpr

Scientists vacuum zoo animals' DNA out of the air

A key part of protecting endangered species is figuring out where they're living. Now researchers say they have found a powerful new tool that could help: vacuuming DNA out of the air. "This is a bit of a crazy idea," admits Elizabeth Clare, a molecular ecologist at York University in...
The Independent

Invasive species ‘hitchhiking’ on ships to Antarctica, study finds

Antarctica’s pristine wilderness and fragile ecosystem may be negatively impacted due to invasive species that are hitching rides through ship-borne human activities, a new study has found.Researchers from the British Antarctic Survey and the University of Cambridge have found that ship movements related to fishing, tourism, research, and supply expose the Antarctic continent to human impacts. Around 1,500 ports across the world are connected to Antarctica. When these ships enter the fragile isolated Antarctic region, they often bring in any other marine species that can cling on to the hull of ships and become a threat to the ecosystem...
Newswise

Zoo air contains enough DNA to identify the animals inside

Newswise — The air in a zoo is full of smells, from the fish used for feed to the manure from the grazing herbivores, but now we know it is also full of DNA from the animals living there. In the journal Current Biology on January 6th, two research groups have each published an independent proof-of-concept study showing that by sampling air from a local zoo, they can collect enough DNA to identify the animals nearby. This may prove to be a valuable, non-invasive tool to track biodiversity.
theenergymix.com

Air Sampling Technique for Animal DNA Could Be Boon for Biodiversity

Two separate teams of scientists have tested a potential new way to identify the invisible, the secretive and the hard-to-track species that make the wilderness truly wild: sniff the air. The technique may help address a biodiversity emergency that is unfolding in tandem with the climate crisis. Each group of...
FingerLakes1.com

Finding a Dead Animal in Your Air Conditioning Ductwork; Here Is What to Do

Nuisance wildlife commonly make their way into homes, garages, and places of business. There are many different places in these buildings where animals decide to live, raise their young, and cause serious damage. Oftentimes, these nuisance animals can end up dying somewhere in the building, causing terrible odors, as well as the potential for diseases and germs to be spread. If you find a dead animal in your air conditioning ductwork, continue reading to learn what to do.
earth.com

Animal diversity can be monitored through DNA in the air

In an unprecedented move, two independent teams of scientists that conducted studies on the same topic have decided to publish their results in the same journal, simultaneously. Both research groups carried out proof-of-concept investigations to show that, by sampling air from surroundings where animals live, they can collect enough DNA to identify the species present. They suggest that this sampling method may be very useful for non-invasive animal diversity studies, especially in environments where it is difficult to observe resident species.
Futurity

Vacuum method identifies animals with DNA in the air

Using a new technique, researchers are able to vacuum animal DNA from the air and identify the species that live nearby. Identifying the animal species that live in a particular area can be a lot of work. Usually it means spotting the animals with the naked eye or recording them using a camera trap. Their presence can also be identified via the traces they leave on the ground or in the form of, for example, feces. Common to all these methods, however, is that they are time-consuming.
