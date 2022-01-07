ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Fire burns 2 RVs, part of house in Orange County

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Firetruck Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Firefighters battled flames consuming two recreational vehicles and a part of a house Friday morning in Taft.

Orange County Fire Station 73 responded to the scene at midnight just west of Orlando International Airport.

The fire also consumed one additional structure, but no occupants were reported to have been injured.

The fires were extinguished and the scene was turned over to the State Fire Marshal.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

