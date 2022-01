For the second consecutive week, Western Kentucky’s Mya Meredith was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week. The Taylor Mill native had 21 points in WKU’s 63-51 win at Florida International on Saturday. Meredith also tied career highs in rebounds with eight and steals with four. The freshman has had 20 or more points in two of her past three games and has three total 20-point games on the season.

1 DAY AGO