New Bows for 2022

It's simple — you can't get the job done in the field without a quality broadhead. Here are the latest and greatest. When hunting with stick and string, the endgame is to punch a hole in the vitals of a big-game critter and fill the freezer, right? NAP agrees, and its new Endgame was designed to blow through game animals, create massive trauma and put them down quickly. This broadhead is tank tough, with a one-piece blade design, and it showcases a cutting diameter of 1.188 inches. The Bone Breaker tip paves the way for the .031-inch-thick blades, and each three-pack comes with a spare set of blades for practice or hunting. All Endgame broadheads are spin-tested for optimal flight performance. $54.99 per 3 | newarchery.com.
Comments / 0