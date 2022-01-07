ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archery

New Bows for 2022

By Christian Berg
bowhuntingmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year means a brand new batch of hunting bows from all the top manufacturers. Check them out and pick your favorite!. The new Inline bow series from Prime Archery aims to take accuracy and feel to a whole new level. The Inline 1, Inline 3 and Inline 5 —...

www.bowhuntingmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
bowhuntingmag.com

New Broadheads for 2022

It's simple — you can't get the job done in the field without a quality broadhead. Here are the latest and greatest. When hunting with stick and string, the endgame is to punch a hole in the vitals of a big-game critter and fill the freezer, right? NAP agrees, and its new Endgame was designed to blow through game animals, create massive trauma and put them down quickly. This broadhead is tank tough, with a one-piece blade design, and it showcases a cutting diameter of 1.188 inches. The Bone Breaker tip paves the way for the .031-inch-thick blades, and each three-pack comes with a spare set of blades for practice or hunting. All Endgame broadheads are spin-tested for optimal flight performance. $54.99 per 3 | newarchery.com.
LIFESTYLE
Shooting Times

Marlin Lever-Action Rifles Are Back: A First-Look at the Ruger-Made 1895 SBL

Ruger has announced the initial production and shipment of Ruger-made, Marlin lever-action rifles. Just over a year after acquiring the assets associated with the Marlin brand, Ruger is shipping the first Marlin model, the 1895 SBL chambered in .45-70 Govt. “We are excited to officially flip the switch and let...
MILITARY
insideevs.com

This Is What A Maxed Out $97,329 Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Like

While Ford makes sure to constantly remind you that the F-150 Lightning starts at $39,974 the reality is, if you want a few basic options, things get expensive very quickly. In fact, unless you select Lariat or Platinum trim you can only add heated seats through a $9,500 options pack. Equally that $39,974 starting price isn't entirely accurate as it doesn't include the $1,695 destination fee - although at the same time you could also argue it doesn't factor in the $7,500 tax credit or any local incentives.
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Archery#Design#Shaving#New Level#Prime Archery#The Inline Cam System#Ibo#The Inline 1#Nasa#Aerogel#V3 Mathews#V3x
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
outdoorchannelplus.com

12 Noteworthy Shotguns to Consider

If you're in the market for a new competition or hunting shotgun, these twelve are worth a look. It looks like a lot of new competition shotguns are being served up, but there are plenty of new hunting shotguns, too.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

This James Bond-Style eVTOL Looks Like a Sports Car Married a Fighter Jet

If the race to develop the ultimate eVTOL were decided strictly by looks, the Bellwether Volar would be the clear winner. The early renderings show a vehicle that looks like something James Bond would pilot, an F1 car mixed with a fighter jet that would be well suited for pulling up in front of the casino in Monaco or outrunning a horde of global terrorists. While many of the technical details remain secret, Bellwether is now conducting multiple test flights of a half-scale demonstrator model. A spokesperson told Robb Report it plans to release a video of that prototype in flight...
CARS
BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Bathroom Trends That Will Dominate 2022, According to One Designer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking to give your bathroom a makeover for the new year, look no further than the trends that will dominate in 2022. From classic style revivals to the totally unique trends that’ll have you thinking outside the box, it’s a great year for bathroom renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This New Hybrid Aircraft Can Fly 3 Times Faster Than a Helicopter

Vox has been planning its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for more than 30 years, with the initial sketches starting in 1989. What was then a sci-fi concept blossomed into several patents, scaled prototypes and now, the final assembly of its airframe has started and testing is expected to start next year. “Our aircraft can travel at turboprop speeds and land on nearly any helipad in the world,” Brian Morgan, the COO and EVP of engineering at Vox told Robb Report. “Like any helicopter, it provides the flexibility and ease of point-to-point travel, but at two to three times the speed,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
yankodesign.com

This superyacht with a gaping void in the middle is built for exploration in style

Could yachts in the future with gaping holes be the next big trend? If we are to believe what Lazzarini Design Studio has conceptualized in the past, and with this sleek piece of creation- the answer will be a resounding, yes! For the blueprint of their latest concept yacht, the design studio adapts the flair of the Shape yacht but with certain distinctions that make it stand out from the rest.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
Robb Report

Meet Air Yacht, a Bonkers Flying Superyacht Concept Powered by Two Helium Blimps

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Well, folks, Lazzarini’s futuristic new concept is a bit of both. The disruptive design studio, which routinely delivers extreme marine creations, has just unveiled a flying superyacht called Air Yacht that looks as though it’s come straight from a sci-fi flick. The vessel’s tech is at the bleeding edge, too, with helium being the main source of fuel. Made from carbon fiber, the Air Yacht has one main 262-foot hull sandwiched between a pair of 492-foot airships. These two “floating balloons,” as Lazzarini describes them, will be divided into hives to store helium gas....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This 165-Foot Catamaran Yacht Concept Was Designed to Prevent Seasickness

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness. The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick. The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves. In short, the vessel’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy