CAKE Showcases Latest Work Series At CES 2022

BMW has revealed their new color-changing technology, allowing an entire car to change as if it’s had an entirely new coat of paint at the press of a button. The tech was demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on the BMW iX, an all-electric car. The company is refusing to give out details on how the coating works – all we do know is that it is extremely temperature-sensitive, requiring a backup vehicle in the trailer behind it in case the show vehicle became too hot or cold.

