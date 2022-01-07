Auburn police say 3 dead in apparent murder-suicide

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A shooting that left three family members dead appears to be homicide-suicide, though police are still investigating, the Auburn police said.

Officers received reports of gunshots coming from a home on 66th Street Southeast just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, said Kolby Crossley, public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.

Officers found a man and woman, both 41, and a 10-year-old child dead at the home, according to a news release. Another child, 12, was able to escape the home during the shooting without physical injuries, the news release said. The child went to a neighbor who called 911, the Seattle Times reported.

The child is safely housed and in contact with Child Protective Services, police said.

Police did not release the relationship between the victims and the surviving child. Police are not seeking any suspects, Crossley said.