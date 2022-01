(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on a pursuit that occurred on January 3rd. At approximately 12:20 a.m., a Cass County Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a full-sized pickup for a traffic violation near the intersection of Bayard Street and Dunbar Road in Lorah. This pickup and operator failed to yield or pull over for the Deputy and continued to operate in an attempt to elude law enforcement. The pickup drove on several county gravel roads and ended up traveling south on Olive Street, eventually entering Atlantic at speeds nearing 90 MPH. The vehicle was identified as a Ford extended cab pickup with no license plates. This Ford continued south through Atlantic on Olive Street at speeds upwards of 80 MPH. The pursuit continued traveling south and west of Atlantic on several county roadways. At approximately 12:42 a.m., the vehicle was located at a residence on Yankton Road, unoccupied. Deputies were not able to find the operator at this time.

