Huawei AI engineer Zhihui Jun has always been intrigued by autonomy, whether it be smart cars or military vehicles. So, he decided to put his passion to work by developing a self-driving bicycle. This electric bicycle, powered by a lithium-ion battery good for 2-3 hours on a single charge, comes equipped with various sensors like LiDAR, accelerometers, and gyroscopes, to help it navigate obstacles as well as stand on its own. Read more for a video and additional information.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO