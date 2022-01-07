ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Another Chilly Day Ahead

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shallow arctic air mass will remain across Eastern OK for most of the day but will gradually begin moving northeast as another surface area low pressure develops to our northwest. The falling pressure will bring southeast winds across the state today and Saturday with increasing temperatures Saturday. Highs today will...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern#Ne#Max
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Chilly weather is here to stay, for awhile

Cold and at times, chilly weather is the order for today. Frost is possible on the north and west sides of the lake for the next couple of nights. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford says, “We’re starting Tuesday
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
ENVIRONMENT
KZTV 10

Cool temperatures sticking around

If you are loving the cooler temperatures that are in place over South Texas, you'll love the forecast for today and tomorrow as afternoon highs will reach the middle 60s. We'll have milder/warmer temperatures on Thursday and Friday ahead of our next cold front arriving on Saturday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Another Sunny and Chilly Day

It is another sunny and cool day across Alabama as we remain under the influence of high pressure centered to our northwest today. Temperatures today are in the 40s late this morning and will be struggling to reach the 50° mark for many locations this afternoon. The highs slides...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Another cold day ahead of a milder midweek

It’s another cold start to the day. Early morning lows are falling near 10 degrees, and thanks to a light northwesterly breeze feeling closer to zero. As high pressure takes charge and moves through the area today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a shift in wind out of the south by the afternoon. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will stay on the cold side and only climb to the upper 20s, which is about 10 degrees colder than yesterday.
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Dry and mostly sunny days, chilly nights

Dry weather for at least the next week. Patchy late night and morning fog and frost possible in the Central Valley. Satellite imagery shows extensive high clouds continuing to spill into NorCal through the ridge along the West Coast. These clouds will likely help to inhibit widespread fog development again this morning. Current temperatures are mostly a little milder compared to 24 hours ago, and humidity is running a little lower. Dry and mild weather is expected across the region through the remainder of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
koamnewsnow.com

Another quiet & chilly day for Wednesday – Nick

Good Tuesday evening, everyone. As advertised, we kept quiet under mostly sunny skies once again across the area today. Couple that with a good southwest wind throughout the day, temperatures certainly responded to that. After highs in the upper 40s yesterday and lows in the upper 20s this morning, we had chilly but above normal temperatures with highs back in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy