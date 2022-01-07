Macron maintains rude remarks about France’s unvaccinated

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez says that amid falling lethality rates for COVID-19, Spain wants European officials to consider whether to move away from the detailed tracking that the pandemic has required until now to a flu-like monitoring system.The change would mean treating COVID-19 as an “endemic illness” rather than a pandemic, Sánchez said Monday, adding that deaths as a proportion of recorded cases have fallen dramatically since the initial onset of the pandemic.“I believe that we have the conditions for, with precaution, slowly, opening the debate at the technical level and at the level of health professionals, but...
