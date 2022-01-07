Firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at north Austin apartment complex; 4 hospitalized

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin Fire crews are cleaning up after a three-alarm blaze tore through a north Austin apartment complex early Friday morning.

The first calls from the scene came in around 4 a.m. from the Ventura Apartments in the 9100 block of Northgate Boulevard, near Rundberg Lane.

The fire grew to a third alarm, meaning more than 100 AFD firefighters were on the scene. Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Police Department's Victim Services unit were also on scene to assist residents.

At least four people were hospitalized, including two sent to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical injuries. Two others were sent to St. David's Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Four other patients refused treatment. A total of 32 residents were displaced by the blaze, and the Central Texas Red Cross is offering them assistance.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze was undetermined, with damages estimated at $1 million in structural and $250,000 in contents.