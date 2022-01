Houston, you've got yourself a goal-scorer. Duke's Thorleifur Ulfarsson was selected fourth overall by the Houston Dynamo FC in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, a draft designed for MLS teams to have their pick at the top college players from the United States and Canada. Ulfarsson is just a sophomore, but announced last week that he would forgo the remainder of his college eligibility to enter the draft. That was only made possible by signing with Generation Adidas, a program that allows college stars to be taken in the SuperDraft prior to their senior year.

MLS ・ 16 HOURS AGO