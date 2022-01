History has been made! Mj Rodriguez became the first trans woman to take home a Golden Globe award for her work on ‘Pose.’ Here’s what you need to know about Mj. We knew that the 2022 Golden Globes were going to go down in history, due to not being broadcast live because of the backlash over lack of diversity. However, the Jan. 9 event made news in a good way when Mj Rodriguez became the first trans performer to take home a Golden Globe. She won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role as Bianca Evangelist in the FX series, Pose.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO