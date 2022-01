Robert Toombs Christian Academy's Varsity Boys basketball team defeated CCA 59-48. The Crusaders came out playing well in the first quarter making the score 16-3. Coach Adam Callaway says, "we got a little lazy defensively and let the score run up. This was also the first game we played in 12 days, so we were a little sloppy and had a few things we needed to work on. However, it is a win and this moves us to 8-1 going into our region schedule next week." Top scorers for the game were junior JaSahun Powell with 23 points, senior Tyler Buggs with 12 points, followed by senior MK McBride and sophomore Drew Vaugh with 10 points each.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO