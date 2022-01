Oppo is in the midst of releasing a slew of products, from the imminent unveiling of the OnePlus 10 series at CES 2022 to the recently announced Oppo Find N, which is the company’s first foldable. While these flagship models are premium products that cater to the high-end market, Oppo also has a diverse array of more affordable phones across its international markets. Along those lines, the company first unveiled the Oppo A16K in November 2021 in the Philippines, and now, according to a tipster, the smartphone is expected to arrive soon in India — most likely by the first or second week of January.

