Type “earbuds” into the search bar on Amazon, and you’ll have to scroll through page after page of audio products that are available to buy. The online retailer has no shortage of electronics, and it’s become an easy place to get a new set of earbuds quickly (or easily return them if they happen to not work out), especially if you have a Prime membership and use the app on your phone. (If you don’t yet have an Amazon Prime account, you can try a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial here.) But even though all the earbuds come with a variety...

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO