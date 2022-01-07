ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wombats Are Set To Play The Fillmore Minneapolis On February 4th

By Amanda Hefner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool-based indie rock group The Wombats are coming to the Fillmore in downtown Minneapolis February 4th. Tickets for the show are available HERE. Doors: 5:30pm // Show: 7:00pm // This show is all ages. The Wombats. British indie rock trio The Wombats make driving post-punk and new wave-influenced pop...

The Wombats – Fix Yourself, Not the World

As an ex 2013 Tumblr teenager, The Wombats’ fifth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not the World, released on January 7th, is one of my most anticipated 2022 releases. The Wombats formed in their native Liverpool in 2003 and have been a pillar of indie rock for the past 2 decades with no signs of faltering. Unlike many of their fellow 10’s alt rock bands, The Wombats are actually gaining traction with younger generations – Greek Tragedy (2015), Kill the Director (2007), Let’s Dance to Joy Division (2007), and Line Without a Hook (2016) have all gone viral on TikTok in the past two years.
Ghost and Volbeat Are Coming To The Target Center On February 5th

Ghost and Volbeat come to the Target Center in Minneapolis for one night only on Saturday, February 5, 2022! Tickets on sale now HERE!. GRAMMY Award winning Swedish Rock band Ghost have elevated themselves to one of the most esteemed and celebrated rock bands in the world today. Three consecutive #1 Active Rock radio singles, debuting at #1 (Rock) + #3 (Top 200) on the Billboard album charts, accumulating well over a Billion streams, headlining arena tours (including sold out shows at The Forum LA + Barclays Center NYC), opening stadium shows for Metallica, and gracing magazine covers and television screens the world over are just part of their story. The band’s passionate fan base and critical praise also stems from their ability to constantly be pushing their creative boundaries. Their most recent album Prequelle, is loosely based on The Black Plague of 14th century Europe, a metaphor that sadly became a premonition that applies to the societal ills of our times. Though the band’s music at times has dark lyrical content, it never loses its catchy Rock edge. A nationwide US arena tour (Winter 2022) surely is only the start of what may be Ghost’s biggest year yet!
Cool Shows Next Week 1/10 – 1/16

On his new album In Plain Sight, Neal Francis offers up a body of work both strangely enchanted and painfully self-aware, unfolding in songs sparked from Greek myths and frenzied dreams and late-night drives in the depths of summer delirium. True to its charmed complexity, the singer/songwriter/pianist’s second full-length came to life over the course of a tumultuous year spent living in a possibly haunted church in Chicago. The result: a portrait of profound upheaval and weary resilience, presented in a kaleidoscopic sound that’s endlessly absorbing.
Album Of The Week: The Wombats Fix Yourself, Not The World

Nearly two decades in, the Liverpool trio has honed in on an eminently catchy and danceable version of alternative rock, the kind of thinly veiled pop that can come off as saccharine, cynical, and unlistenable in the wrong hands. It’s a dangerous line they walk — the one between artful, dynamic indie rock and chipper mall boutique music. In fact, the Wombats’ current style is executed so poorly by so many bands that I had forgotten how good it can be when it’s done well. But Fix Yourself, Not The World, their new album out this week, is done extremely well.
Eivør To Perform At The Cedar On 1/22/22

Eivør will be coming back to North America for a quick 13 stop tour that fortunately makes its way through Minneapolis. The Faroese musician hasn’t been here since 2018 and has since come out with a new album in 2020 which is titled Segl. Come on out to the Cedar Cultural Center and pull up a chair for an evening of music with two wonderful songwriters. Joining along for this tour will be Emily Jane White which is a wonderful bonus.
Brian Fallon Is Coming To The Varsity Theater January 26th

Well known punk singer-songwriter Brian Fallon (formerly of the Gaslight Anthem) will be gracing the Varsity Theater later this month alongside Worriers and The Dirty Nil. Tickets for this show are available HERE. Doors: 6:30pm // Show: 7:30pm // This event is 18+ w/ valid ID. Worriers. Worriers are an...
Noah Kahan Crafts Perfect Set at The Fillmore

The perfect set, a balance of honesty and vulnerability and energy and sound, is an elusive white whale for many concertgoers and yet for those you wandered into The Fillmore for Noah Kahan found just that. The perfect set making for the perfect night. Singer-songwriter folk pop artist Noah Kahan returned to the stage, delivering a show that has been on repeat in our brains for days.
Catch Inner Wave At The Fine Line On 1/13

Last September marked the 15th anniversary of the first rehearsal of what we now know as LA-based band Inner Wave. Its founding trio set off as middle schoolers with a certain kind of gusto, and they’ve never forgotten it. Now in their 20s, Inner Wave released their fourth LP, Apoptosis, and its members feel more musically connected and confident than ever before. They are coming to the Fine Line on 1/13 supported by Girl Ultra. Tickets are available HERE.
