The Wombats Are Set To Play The Fillmore Minneapolis On February 4th

Ghost and Volbeat come to the Target Center in Minneapolis for one night only on Saturday, February 5, 2022! Tickets on sale now HERE!. GRAMMY Award winning Swedish Rock band Ghost have elevated themselves to one of the most esteemed and celebrated rock bands in the world today. Three consecutive #1 Active Rock radio singles, debuting at #1 (Rock) + #3 (Top 200) on the Billboard album charts, accumulating well over a Billion streams, headlining arena tours (including sold out shows at The Forum LA + Barclays Center NYC), opening stadium shows for Metallica, and gracing magazine covers and television screens the world over are just part of their story. The band’s passionate fan base and critical praise also stems from their ability to constantly be pushing their creative boundaries. Their most recent album Prequelle, is loosely based on The Black Plague of 14th century Europe, a metaphor that sadly became a premonition that applies to the societal ills of our times. Though the band’s music at times has dark lyrical content, it never loses its catchy Rock edge. A nationwide US arena tour (Winter 2022) surely is only the start of what may be Ghost’s biggest year yet!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO