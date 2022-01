The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the major impact that data has on our lives, especially when it comes to healthcare. From track-and-trace systems to digital Covid vaccination passports, to patient data, to the medical supply chain, there has been a huge increase in data collected by governments and healthcare providers. This massive increase in healthcare-related data collection brings with it significant privacy concerns. Now, more than ever, data protection must be front and center in the healthcare industry, but these practices cost time and money. Integrating new innovations in data privacy into global systems gives healthcare providers the opportunity to focus on what really matters: the provision of healthcare.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO