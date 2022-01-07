ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rooney Mara to star as Audrey Hepburn in new biopic

By Variety
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA biopic of iconic actress Audrey Hepburn starring Rooney Mara is in the works at Apple, Variety has confirmed. Oscar-nominated “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagninowill helm the project, with Mara producing and “The Giver” co-writer Michael Mitnick penning the script. Though plot...

Nicole Kidman on Replacing Cate Blanchett in Lucille Ball Role: 'There's a Sacred Pact Among' Actors

Nicole Kidman is opening up about portraying Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos after Cate Blanchett was previously attached to the role. Speaking with The New York Times on Sunday, Kidman, 54, discussed preparing to play the iconic comedian and I Love Lucy star for the new movie, directed by Aaron Sorkin. When asked whether joining after Blanchett, 52, no longer could do the film due to scheduling, Kidman shared the industry motto she holds about casting.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Was “Devastated” When Cate Blanchett Dropped Out Of ‘Being The Ricardos’

When the discussion about “Being the Ricardos” is brought up, most people talk about the casting controversy surrounding Aaron Sorkin’s picks to play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, respectively. A lot has already been made about the Bardem/Arnaz situation, but apparently, there’s a bit more to the Kidman situation than just fans being upset over her being chosen. In fact, well before Kidman was attached and before Aaron Sorkin was brought on to write and direct, there was another A-lister signed to take on the lead role in the film—Cate Blanchett.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dune’ Star Rebecca Ferguson, Luca Guadagnino to Receive Dragon Awards at Goteborg Film Festival

Dune star Rebecca Ferguson and Call Me By Your Name (2017) director Luca Guadagnino will be honored at the 2022 Göteborg International Film Festival with honorary Dragon Awards in tribute to their careers’ work. Sweden-born Ferguson played Lady Jessica Atreides, the mother of Timothée Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides, in Dune and is familiar to action fans for her recurring role as Ilsa Faust in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Guadagnino received a best picture Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name, which, coincidentally, also starred Chalamet. Alongside his feature work — the Tilda Swinton-starring I Am Love (2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015),...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘He’s not the John Huston of his generation, he’s the Tolstoy’: Paul Thomas Anderson, as told by his stars

Ben Affleck has likened him to Orson Welles. Quentin Tarantino called him a “friendly competitor”. Sam Mendes declares him a “true auteur”. But to the people who know him best, Paul Thomas Anderson is a martini-swilling, intensely empathetic jokester, who just happened to make some of the greatest films of the past 25 years. He’s now back with Licorice Pizza, his first in four years, which stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman (son of Philip Seymour) and Bradley Cooper as a walking, talking embodiment of #MeToo.It’s airier than many of Anderson’s previous films, free-flowing and humorous, relaxing into a vignetted tale...
MOVIES
Deadline

AARP The Magazine Announces Movies For Grownups Nominees, Including TV & Streaming Categories

AARP announced the nominees for its upcoming Movies for Grownups Awards today which, for the second year now, also includes candidates for TV and streaming “Bests.” Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story and Being the Ricardos are contending in the Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups category. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the awards. The complete list of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees: Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: Belfast, King Richard, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, and Being the Ricardos Best Actress: Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Frances McDormand (The Tragedy...
MOVIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
