NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bobblehead Day

According to legend, pepper pot soup was created on Dec. 29, 1777, 10 days after General George Washington and the Continental Army had set up their winter camp at Valley Forge. The camp was about 20 miles from Philadelphia, where the British were headquartered. The Winter of 1777-1778 was bitter, and the troops often went without bread or meat. Some troops almost mutinied. Farmers in the area sold their produce to the British. General Washington sent out groups to forage for food supplies. It is believed that Washington told his baker general to come up with a soup that "will warm and strengthen the body of a soldier and inspire his flagging spirit." Perhaps the biggest part of the legend surrounding pepper pot soup is that it rejuvenated the troops; it earned the nickname "the soup that won the war."

