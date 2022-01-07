ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Bobblehead Day

kxnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobbleheads have been around since the 18th Century. They were brought to Europe from China, where they were known as “temple nodders” or nodding head figures. But the bobbleheads we treasure today,...

www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

National Trivia Day

Chef Krystine is our host today, she’ll be reading us questions and we’ll try to guess correctly.
LIFESTYLE
KSBW.com

2022 free days announced for Pinnacles National Park

Calif. — Pinnacles National Park has announced five dates next year in which it's waiving it's entrance fee for visitors. January 17 for Martin Luther King Jr Day. April 16 to mark the first day of National Park Week. August 4, which is the anniversary of the Great...
LIFESTYLE
FOX 43

National Bird Day 2022 activities

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Jan. 5 marks National Bird Day, a holiday originally created in 2002 by Born Free USA and the Avian Welfare Coalition to promote avian awareness, according to National Day Calendar. The U.S. alone is home to over 1,100 different species of birds, according to Wild Bird...
LIFESTYLE
FOX2now.com

Missouri History Museum celebrates National Missouri Day

ST. LOUIS – In 2017 the U.S decided to celebrate each state and the Show Me State’s Day is January 4. The Missouri History Museum has a special exhibit to highlight Missourians who have made a difference and bettered the lives of their communities. Tim Ezell found one woman who founded Parks and Playgrounds with this in mind. Those who play together also work together.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Willie Mays
News 12

Today is National Chocolate Candy Day

Today's a day to indulge - it's National Chocolate Candy Day!. Some may have received plenty of chocolate over the holidays, so it's time to dig in!. The average American is said to eat about 12 pounds of chocolate each year. The first edible chocolate bar is thought to date...
FESTIVAL
The News-Messenger

Today is: National Spaghetti Day

Spaghetti, a long, cylindrical, and thin pasta made of milled wheat and water, is celebrated today. Its name comes from an Italian word meaning "thin string" or "twine." The first written record of pasta is in the Talmud, which dates to the fifth century CE. In the United States, spaghetti...
FOOD & DRINKS
Shelby Reporter

OMSP holds National Bird Day event

PELHAM – On Wednesday, Jan. 5, Oak Mountain State Park’s Alabama Wildlife Center held a special event for National Bird Day. The event began at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, where attendees began by learning the basics of bird watching and tips for pointing out Alabama’s native birds.
PELHAM, AL
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
GEORGE WASHINGTON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Day#Bobbleheads#Mascots#Milwaukee#Beatles#National Bobblehead Day
The News-Messenger

Today is: National Pepper Pot Day

According to legend, pepper pot soup was created on Dec. 29, 1777, 10 days after General George Washington and the Continental Army had set up their winter camp at Valley Forge. The camp was about 20 miles from Philadelphia, where the British were headquartered. The Winter of 1777-1778 was bitter, and the troops often went without bread or meat. Some troops almost mutinied. Farmers in the area sold their produce to the British. General Washington sent out groups to forage for food supplies. It is believed that Washington told his baker general to come up with a soup that "will warm and strengthen the body of a soldier and inspire his flagging spirit." Perhaps the biggest part of the legend surrounding pepper pot soup is that it rejuvenated the troops; it earned the nickname "the soup that won the war."
LIFESTYLE
WCPO

National "Plan a Vacation Day"

Each year, National Plan for Vacation Day is recognized in January. It provides a timely reminder that it’s important to get a head start on scheduling your dream vacation to guarantee great adventures. However, after a year of challenges, the experts say that waiting until January may be too late to set up an amazing vacation. That’s why travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead is encouraging families to take a few minutes during their holiday visit to plan their next family trip.
TRAVEL
13newsnow.com

Smithsonian National Zoo animals enjoy the snow day

WASHINGTON — Monday's snow storm may have been a headache for most of us, but that wasn't the case for the animals at Smithsonian zoos. The giant pandas at the National Zoo loved playing in the snow. The zoo says its newest panda cub, Xiao Qi Ji was a little wary during his fist encounter with snow last year, but on Monday morning, that all changed.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
China
philadelphiaweekly.com

National Hot Toddy Day

The current number of homicide victims year-to-date under Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner’s leadership. This represents a 25 percent increase over the same time last year and is higher than the annual number of homicides that took place in 2007 through 2019. The city ended 2021 with a horrific 562 murders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame's Newest Bobblehead!

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled a limited edition bobblehead of U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi! The bobblehead was produced in conjunction with Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation, which sales of the bobbleheads benefit. Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar joins John to tell us how you can get one!
LIFESTYLE
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fruitcake Toss Day

One of the best selling foods during the holiday season is fruitcake. Its also one of the most disliked and chances are good, this eyesore is still staring you in the face. The people of Manitou Springs, Colorado have a solution. For the last 20 years they’ve hosted an event that gives folks a chance to work out their seasonal frustrations by hurling this leftover into the sky. That’s right, people come from near and far to beat up on fruitcakes by flinging them either by hand, cannon, or giant slingshot.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
kxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Pepper Pot Day

Philadelphia Pepper Pot has been nicknamed the soup that won the war. During the brutal winter of 1777, the Continental Army had dug in at Valley Forge and George Washington asked the army’s chef to prepare a meal that would both warm the troops and boost their morale. The chef rounded up some peppercorns, small bits of meat and other ingredients and the rest of course is history.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy