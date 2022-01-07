ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Eivør To Perform At The Cedar On 1/22/22

By Seth Steffenhagen
twincitiesmedia.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEivør will be coming back to North America for a quick 13 stop tour that fortunately makes its way through Minneapolis. The Faroese musician hasn’t been here since 2018 and has since come out with a new album in 2020 which is titled Segl. Come on out to the Cedar Cultural...

twincitiesmedia.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
twincitiesmedia.net

Ghost and Volbeat Are Coming To The Target Center On February 5th

Ghost and Volbeat come to the Target Center in Minneapolis for one night only on Saturday, February 5, 2022! Tickets on sale now HERE!. GRAMMY Award winning Swedish Rock band Ghost have elevated themselves to one of the most esteemed and celebrated rock bands in the world today. Three consecutive #1 Active Rock radio singles, debuting at #1 (Rock) + #3 (Top 200) on the Billboard album charts, accumulating well over a Billion streams, headlining arena tours (including sold out shows at The Forum LA + Barclays Center NYC), opening stadium shows for Metallica, and gracing magazine covers and television screens the world over are just part of their story. The band’s passionate fan base and critical praise also stems from their ability to constantly be pushing their creative boundaries. Their most recent album Prequelle, is loosely based on The Black Plague of 14th century Europe, a metaphor that sadly became a premonition that applies to the societal ills of our times. Though the band’s music at times has dark lyrical content, it never loses its catchy Rock edge. A nationwide US arena tour (Winter 2022) surely is only the start of what may be Ghost’s biggest year yet!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitiesmedia.net

Cool Shows Next Week 1/10 – 1/16

On his new album In Plain Sight, Neal Francis offers up a body of work both strangely enchanted and painfully self-aware, unfolding in songs sparked from Greek myths and frenzied dreams and late-night drives in the depths of summer delirium. True to its charmed complexity, the singer/songwriter/pianist’s second full-length came to life over the course of a tumultuous year spent living in a possibly haunted church in Chicago. The result: a portrait of profound upheaval and weary resilience, presented in a kaleidoscopic sound that’s endlessly absorbing.
MUSIC
twincitiesmedia.net

The Wombats Are Set To Play The Fillmore Minneapolis On February 4th

Liverpool-based indie rock group The Wombats are coming to the Fillmore in downtown Minneapolis February 4th. Tickets for the show are available HERE. Doors: 5:30pm // Show: 7:00pm // This show is all ages. The Wombats. British indie rock trio The Wombats make driving post-punk and new wave-influenced pop marked...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
twincitiesmedia.net

Catch Inner Wave At The Fine Line On 1/13

Last September marked the 15th anniversary of the first rehearsal of what we now know as LA-based band Inner Wave. Its founding trio set off as middle schoolers with a certain kind of gusto, and they’ve never forgotten it. Now in their 20s, Inner Wave released their fourth LP, Apoptosis, and its members feel more musically connected and confident than ever before. They are coming to the Fine Line on 1/13 supported by Girl Ultra. Tickets are available HERE.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
twincitiesmedia.net

Punch In With The Punch Brothers on 1/25 At The Palace!

The Punch Brothers and Madison Cunningham will be taking to The Palace on January 25th; If you’re as excited to folk-around as we are – get your tickets HERE!. The last time the Brothers were in town, I was a freshman in college and I spent my last dimes just to get a seat to go. We’ve been waiting for this one, folks! Lead by locally known mandolinist and literal genius in music, Chris Thile (previous frontman for Live From Here) and co. have been making sweet folk music since ’06. Joined by Gabe Witcher (violin), Noam Pikelny (banjo), Chris Eldridge (guitar), and Paul Kowert on the bass – each of these musicians can (and do) tour on their own as professionals themselves; Needless to say this band is very, very talented. The group has released countless albums and hits, with their most recent 2018 piece All Ashore earning them a Grammy for Best Folk Album. By the time we get to see them, however, their new album Hell on Church Street will be released (1/14).
MUSIC
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Faroe Islands#Musicians#Faroese#The Cedar Cultural Center#Viking
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Music
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
wvli927.com

Elvis Presley Remembered On His 87th Birthday

Saturday (January 8th) marks what would have been the “King of Rock n' Roll” Elvis Presley's 85th birthday. From his meteoric rise to fame in the 1950's, to his death at the age of 42 in 1977, through to the present-day; the world is still fascinated by everything that is Elvis. After working as a movie theater usher and a truck driver for a Memphis Electrical Company, Elvis began singing locally as “The Hillbilly Cat,” and signed to the late Sam Phillips' Sun Records, who then sold his contract for $35,000 to RCA Victor in 1955. Elvis went on to become rock's first true global superstar.
MEMPHIS, TN
societyofrock.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Didn’t Originally Wanted To Be A Musician

Wolfgang Van Halen was recently interviewed by Loudwire‘s Lauryn Schaffner. His band Mammoth WVH is Loudwire’s 2021 Artist of the Year but when asked if being a musician is what he originally wanted he said,. “I wanna do stuff with video games when I was little, I was...
VIDEO GAMES
cw39.com

Priscilla Presley will attend Elvis Birthday celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Priscilla Presley will be a special guest at the Elvis Presley birthday proclamation in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday. Local officials will make their annual proclamation of Elvis Presley Day to mark the anniversary of his birth in 1935. Those who attend the ceremony can get...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy