Don’t Miss Jeff Rosenstock 1/25 At First Avenue

By Langen Goldstien
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Rosenstock is bringing his ‘No Dream Tour’ to the First Avenue Mainroom on Tuesday, January 25th and you want to be there– trust me!. NO DREAM is the fourth full-length from Jeff Rosenstock. It comes at a time of unparalleled chaos and confusion, division and despair, the depths of which...

Cool Shows Next Week 1/10 – 1/16

On his new album In Plain Sight, Neal Francis offers up a body of work both strangely enchanted and painfully self-aware, unfolding in songs sparked from Greek myths and frenzied dreams and late-night drives in the depths of summer delirium. True to its charmed complexity, the singer/songwriter/pianist’s second full-length came to life over the course of a tumultuous year spent living in a possibly haunted church in Chicago. The result: a portrait of profound upheaval and weary resilience, presented in a kaleidoscopic sound that’s endlessly absorbing.
MUSIC
kcstarlight.com

Don’t Miss These 2022 Concert Announcements

It may be getting chilly outside—but we’re already dreaming of next summer and beautiful nights under the stars at Starlight Theatre. A number of fantastic artists have already been announced—with more announcements coming soon! Check out the line up so far and stay tuned as we fill the calendar for an especially great summer under the stars as part of the 2022 Capitol Federal Concert Series.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The 45 Most Anticipated Albums of 2022: The Weeknd, Mitski, Big Thief, Charli XCX, and More

With more uncertainty on the horizon, one thing that’s still for sure is a healthy release calendar. 2022 is already looking like a big year for new albums, with some artists readying their second—or third—releases of the pandemic. Many others, of course, are dropping a pandemic record for the first time. In any case, we’re happy to have the music. (As of January 4, all release dates have been confirmed. But as usual, everything is subject to change.)
MUSIC
kuvo.org

Steve’s 2021 Don’t Miss List

Steve’s 2021 Don’t Miss List (21 albums we discovered in 2021) The list is a different take on end-of-year inventories. Rather than what might be called “the best,” I’ve compiled some projects that joined the KUVO library that NEED MORE ATTENTION. They are some of the best, for sure. But in a world of so much good music, I just want to make sure you don’t miss these possibly-overlooked gems. I know you’ll enjoy them!
DENVER, CO
Elvis Costello
Jeff Rosenstock
Nashville Scene

Another Look: More Recent Releases You Don’t Want to Miss

In the process of assembling our annual Year in Music issue, we always learn about great records we missed, or get reminded of ones that deserve a little more attention. With this in mind, our monthly roundup of short album reviews kicks off the new year with eight new recommendations from our writers on superlative 2021 releases. Add ’em to your streaming queue, get a physical copy from your favorite record store or buy a digital edition on Bandcamp. At press time, there’s been no official word about whether #BandcampFriday — the promotion in which the company waives its cut of sales on the first Friday of the month — will continue in 2022. But the platform still makes it very easy to pay artists directly for their music and merch, so we’ll still encourage you to do so.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Prayers going up for ailing singer and radio host Alyson Williams

(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
RELIGION
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC
thesource.com

DJ Kay Slay Awake And Off Ventilator Following COVID-19 Scare

According to several confirmed reports including an update from his brother, DJ Kay Slay’s condition has improved since being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and he is now breathing on his own. After over a week of being in a Englewood, New Jersey hospital, legendary Hip Hop figure Kay Slay...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
Deadline

James Mtume Dies: Grammy Winning Songwriter, Chart-Topping Group Leader Was 76

James Mtume, a percussionist who performed in Miles Davis’ seminal fusion band from 1971 to 1975 and later had hits with his own eponymous group, has died at the age 76. The daughter of Mtume’s late creative partner Reggie Lucas, Lisa Lucas, took to Twitter this morning to confirm the passing of the musician. “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late fathers partner in crime, the co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now....
MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
JamBase

Remembering Joe Cocker: Performing With John Belushi On ‘SNL’

Rock vocalist Joe Cocker died on this date in 2014 at age 70. Possessing one of the most recognizable singing voices, Cocker was also equally identifiable, at least early in his career, by his enthusiastic performance style. Born in Sheffield, England on May 20, 1944, Cocker’s career was built around...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC

