Don’t Miss Jeff Rosenstock 1/25 At First Avenue

In the process of assembling our annual Year in Music issue, we always learn about great records we missed, or get reminded of ones that deserve a little more attention. With this in mind, our monthly roundup of short album reviews kicks off the new year with eight new recommendations from our writers on superlative 2021 releases. Add ’em to your streaming queue, get a physical copy from your favorite record store or buy a digital edition on Bandcamp. At press time, there’s been no official word about whether #BandcampFriday — the promotion in which the company waives its cut of sales on the first Friday of the month — will continue in 2022. But the platform still makes it very easy to pay artists directly for their music and merch, so we’ll still encourage you to do so.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO