ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, January 7

By Scott Cole
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Wildcat Matt Miller will be remembered for his selfless style

Look back more than 25 years and Kansas State had already emerged from the wilderness as a rising threat in college football circles. The Wildcats won nine games in each of the 1993 and 1994 seasons and the chunk-yardage play was an emphasis often through use of spread formations and on the strength of Chad May’s arm.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
247Sports

Alabama football: Paul Finebaum says loss of John Metchie, Jameson Williams 'won't be a big problem' in 2022

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night but it did not come without a bit of an asterisk, depending on who you ask. After John Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC Championship game, fellow star wide receiver Jameson Williams left the title game with a knee injury. While he admits that it was a big factor in this loss, Paul Finebaum said he does not think that losing both of these receivers will be an issue for quarterback Bryce Young in 2022.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#Basketball#American Football#The Nittany Nation#Centre Daily Times#Sauber#Penn State#Cnhi Pa#Notre Dame#Penn State Wire#Bell Rings#Wtaj#Clay Rrb Secret#York Daily Record#Bodani
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to Georgia winning the national title

Lane Kiffin has a long history and friendship with Kirby Smart, and he’s poked fun at the Georgia coach over the years, especially in terms of his relationship to Nick Saban. But Kiffin offered congratulations to Smart and shared it on social media when he said “Congrats!! Amazing journey...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox8tv.com

Local Reaction to Penn State News

Penn State Students are encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus. Dylan Huberman spoke with a student and business owner in the Happy Valley earlier today about what they wanted the final decision to be. “I want to experience my college life in person and not so...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Penn State all-star game film review, who stood out?: BWI Daily

Penn State Football has six players participating in two all-star games over the last two weekends. Running back Kaytron Allen and offensive lineman Drew Shelton played for team Icon in the Under Armour Next game in Florida two weekends ago. Receiver Kaden Saunders was a participant in the week of practice, but he was nicked up in practice and was held out of the game. This past Saturday, four future Penn Stater's took part in the All-America Bowl in San Antonio. Quarterback Drew Allar, running back Nick Singleton, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, and linebacker Keon Wylie started for the East squad after a week of practice. While the games provide us another opportunity to evaluate and learn about the players participating, they are not events that should dramatically swing perception. With that in mind, we'll take a look at the film for several of the players and give you evaluations on each player's performance in their respective games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State Early Enrollees: Meet nine new Nittany Lions

Penn State landed the No. 6 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings last month during college football's earlier signing period. The Nittany Lions held the top spot for a sizable chunk of the calendar and finished with a terrific haul despite a 7-5 regular season result. “A lot of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
281K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy