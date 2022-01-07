ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TLSS Hires New Chief Financial Officer

 4 days ago

Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Operational Experience. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:TLSS), ('TLSS', or the 'Company'), a growing logistics provider, announced today that, effective as of January 3, 2022, Mr. James Giordano (who bears no relation to the Company's new Executive Chairman...

IN THIS ARTICLE
