ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Premiership: Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (Sat)

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 8 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Harlequins welcome Joe Marler back to their side as they face Exeter Chiefs in a repeat of last season's thrilling Premiership final. England prop Marler...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

FA Cup upsets and England’s spirited Sydney draw – sporting weekend in pictures

Arsenal and Newcastle were among the Premier League sides to crash out of the FA Cup in a thrilling weekend of third round ties.The Gunners have won the competition a record 14 times but lost 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest while Sky Bet League One side Cambridge won by the same score at struggling Newcastle.Vanarama National League outfit Boreham Wood will also be in the fourth-round draw after a 2-0 home win over AFC Wimbledon.Away from football, England salvaged a tiny bit of pride by battling to a draw in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Zak Crawley blames ‘poor pitches’ in county cricket for England’s batting woes

Zak Crawley has suggested that the decline in England’s Test batting is partly due to the “poor pitches” on offer in county cricket.A one-sided Ashes defeat featuring three hammerings followed by last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney has led to a familiar bout of soul searching in the English game.One of the most conspicuous problems is the team’s frequent inability to post significant totals – a problem that starts from the very top of the order.Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed and Crawley himself – until a free-flowing 77 on day five at the SCG, at least – have proved easy pickings...
SPORTS
The Independent

Captain Siwan Lillicrap amongst 12 Wales players awarded full-time contracts

Full-time contracts have been awarded to a dozen of Wales’ leading female players by the Welsh Rugby Union.The group includes Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap and Great Britain Olympics sevens star Jasmine Joyce.The 12-month deals, a first for the women’s game in Wales, came into force this week.📢BREAKING NEWSFIRST FULL-TIME CONTRACTS AWARDED TO 12 #WALESWOMEN PLAYERS | LLONGYFARCHIADAU MAWR I CHI GYD 🙌🗞️👉https://t.co/nPgrulzI7s pic.twitter.com/bL5hOGEuS4— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) January 12, 2022WRU performance director Nigel Walker said: “The historic awarding of 12 full-time contracts will enable all these players to be full-time professionals and have regular, weekly contact with head coach...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonny Gray
The Independent

Chris Paterson hails ‘clever’ Mike Blair as Edinburgh sit at URC summit

Mike Blair’s early success as a head coach can be credited to his deep rugby knowledge, tactical nous and personable nature, according to former Edinburgh and Scotland team-mate Chris Paterson.Edinburgh climbed above Leinster to sit top of the United Rugby Championship thanks to a 34-10 victory over Cardiff at the DAM Health Stadium on Saturday.The achievement marks the first time the club have reached the summit of a combined league table since the 2009-10 Celtic League season.Paterson – the all-time leading points scorer for both Edinburgh and Scotland – played alongside Blair in that side and was confident the former...
RUGBY
The Independent

I lost my head – captain Ellis Genge apologises to Leicester for yellow card

Ellis Genge has apologised to his Leicester team-mates and head coach Steve Borthwick after he was sin-binned during Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership defeat against Wasps The Leicester captain received a yellow card following an incident when he pushed his hand into Francois Hougaard’s face and appeared to pull the Wasps player’s hair.The Tigers’ 16-13 loss on Sunday was their first reversal this season, ending a run of 11 successive Premiership victories.🎦 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓-𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐓Ellis Genge spoke to 𝗟𝗧𝗧𝗩 after the loss to Wasps in Coventry - his 100th appearance for Leicester Tigers.#WASvLEI 🐝 🐯 #COYT 👊— Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) January 9, 2022Leicester...
RUGBY
The Independent

Southampton put four past Brentford in front of new Saints owners

Southampton’s new owners watched from the stands as the club registered their biggest Premier League win of the season by thrashing Brentford 4-1.Goals from Jan Bednarek Armando Broja and Che Adams plus an own-goal from Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez, secured a resounding victory in Saints’ first top-flight outing since last week’s takeover.Brentford midfielder Vitaly Janelt briefly levelled proceedings with a fine first-half volley but the evening belonged to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s rampant hosts.Victory for Southampton – secured in front of lead investor Dragan Solak – moved them to 11th in the table, a point and two places above their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter Chiefs#Harlequins#Premiership#Londoners#Bbc Radio London
The Independent

Leicester captain Ellis Genge apologises to teammates after yellow card ‘potentially cost the game’

Ellis Genge has apologised to his Leicester team-mates and head coach Steve Borthwick after he was sin-binned during Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership defeat against WaspsThe Leicester captain received a yellow card following an incident when he pushed his hand into Francois Hougaard’s face and appeared to pull the Wasps player’s hair.The Tigers’ 16-13 loss on Sunday was their first reversal this season, ending a run of 11 successive Premiership victories.Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell, meanwhile, received a yellow card earlier in the first half for an off-the-ball tackle.“It potentially cost us the game, being down to 14 men for that amount of...
RUGBY
The Independent

Birmingham stun WSL leaders Arsenal to secure first win of the season

Birmingham recorded their first win of the season with a shock 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal Libby Smith collected a superb pass from Lucy Quinn before firing the home side in front after just three minutes and Veatriki Sarri doubled the lead shortly before the interval after Jade Pennock’s shot was blocked.Arsenal laboured in vain to get back into the contest and Vivianne Miedema was booked for dissent as their frustration mounted, a first loss of the campaign meaning they remain four points clear of Chelsea in the standings.Birmingham’s win lifted them off the foot...
WORLD
The Independent

Darren Lehmann resigns as Northern Superchargers head coach

Darren Lehmann has resigned as Northern Superchargers head coach after just one season with The Hundred franchise.Under the former Australia batter and coach, the Superchargers missed out on the knockout stages in the inaugural edition of the 100-ball competition last summer, finishing fifth out of eight teams.The 51-year-old cited uncertainty around potential travel restrictions and isolation because of the Covid-19 pandemic as a factor in his decision not to sign up for another campaign with the Headingley-based franchise.Lehmann said: “It’s with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down as men’s head coach at the Superchargers....
SPORTS
The Independent

Stoke leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker

Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea’s forgotten man Lewis Baker.The midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month, the PA news agency understands.His contract expires at the end of the season but the Potters are keen to add Baker to their squad in the January transfer window as they fight for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.Baker made his first appearance for Chelsea in eight years when he came on as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield.It was just the 26-year-old academy product’s second game for the Blues, with his debut also coming in the FA Cup against Derby in 2014.The former England Under-21 international was close to making the squad for the 2-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Brentford last month but tested positive for Covid-19.Since making his Chelsea debut he has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds, Reading Fortuna Dusseldorf and he spent last season at Trabzonspor in Turkey.Stoke are eighth in the Championship, five points off the top six with two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wasps stun Leicester as Jimmy Gopperth’s boot ends Premiership leaders’ winning streak

Jimmy Gopperth kicked three second-half penalties to bring to an end Leicester’s remarkable winning run and provide one of the shocks of the season as Wasps beat the Gallagher Premiership leaders 16-13.Wasps, without 17 of their players through injury and illness, had won only one of their last eight games but a committed performance deprived Leicester of the opportunity to break a number of records.Had they won, Tigers would have equalled their club record of season-opening winning streaks (16 wins in the 1983/84 season). They would have also drawn level with the club record for consecutive away wins (10, February...
RUGBY
The Independent

Joe Root: We put some pride back in the England team with ‘small step forward’

Joe Root claimed England’s dramatic draw in Sydney had restored pride in his team and represented “a small step forward” after their Ashes disappointment.Root’s side batted for the entire fifth day at the SCG, clinging on by the skin of their teeth as they finished on 270 for nine with last man James Anderson arriving at the crease to see off the final over of the match.While the urn was already lost after three hefty defeats over 12 depressing days of action, this was a much-needed show of resilience from a side that had been widely tipped to capitulate 5-0.Three...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy