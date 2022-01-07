ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta Heaps Praise on Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel

By Nick Emms
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has heaped praise on Blues boss Thomas Tuchel as he is 'very calm but also very demanding'.

The Spaniard lifted the Champions League under Tuchel last season, leading his side to European glory during the German's first season in charge.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Azpilicueta heaped praise on the Blues head coach and compared him with coaches from the past.

When asked about Tuchel's qualities as a manager, Azpilicueta said: "I have had a number of managers, and some have been very different. One thing they all have in common is that will to win. Thomas is someone who is very calm but he is also very demanding.

"He is not happy when things are not going well. He always wants more – more success. That is what he has proved with the success he has had and hopefully we can have more in the future.’

The Blues captain will be hoping to add to his silverware as Chelsea are still involved in up to five competitions this season, having reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

They are also involved in the FA Cup third round, UEFA Champions League round of 16 and participate in the Club World Cup in February.

Whilst Azpilicueta's contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season, he could extend for further glory with the club or choose to go out on top at the end of the season, having won every trophy possible for the club.

