Holly, MI

Wanna Be A Movie Extra? Holly Christmas Movie Needs Help

By B-Ray
 4 days ago
Extra's are needed for a Christmas movie that's being shot in the Holly Hotel in Holly, Michigan. The movie industry can be one of the hardest industries to break into, let alone make enough money to support yourself. So if you are in the market to build up a resume this...

