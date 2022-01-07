Wanna Be A Movie Extra? Holly Christmas Movie Needs Help

Memories of growing up in Jackson evoke so many different memories and recollections for all past and present residents. So many places have come and gone, too many to remember: Ray Lantz Music, Cookie's Used Record Shop, Record Hut, Thom McCann, Woolworth's, Fairy Gardens, downtown Big Boy, Capitol Theater, Family Theater, Jackson Drive-in, Bel-Air Drive-in, The Dome, Chicken Inn, Baker's Book Mart, Toy House, Hotel Hayes, Drum Room, dances at the Jackson Armory, Hullaballoo Club, the Back Door, Bea's Drive-In, Burger Chef, Eatso's Pizza, Howard Johnson's, broasted chicken dinners at the Quality Inn, Gilbert's Steak House, WILX-TV studio, Bill Knapp's, Granny's A Go-Go, Shaw Furniture, Loud & Jackson's, the Brown Hut, Tom's Tiki Room, Robert Hall...the list is basically never-ending.
