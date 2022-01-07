ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

GPB morning headlines for January 7, 2022

By GPB Radio News
The three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery are scheduled to be sentenced today....

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Jolt: Stacey Abrams lays out plan for 2022 campaign

News and analysis from the politics team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I’m not running a doom and gloom campaign because I don’t feel gloomy.”. That’s how Stacey Abrams described her second bid for Georgia governor at an inflection point for state Democrats. She fleshed out more details of her campaign – and outlined a policy proposal – before about 800 supporters.
The Independent

Abrams noticeably absent from Biden's Atlanta voting push

There was a prominent Atlanta resident missing on Tuesday when President Joe Biden swung through the city to press for voting rights protections: Stacey Abrams During a day that was shrouded in the city's legacy as the cradle of the Civil Rights Movement, the absence of one of the nation's most prominent voting rights activists created something of an awkward moment.For Biden, it was an unexpected snub at a time when he faces mounting vulnerabilities, including skepticism from Black voters who elected him and now question his dedication to their priorities. And for Abrams, who once openly lobbied Biden...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Liberty County and the cost of Georgia’s 'Great Resignation'

Liberty County outside Savannah is one place where the number of people quitting their jobs has been extraordinary, even amid the national so-called Great Resignation that's seen record numbers of people quit. Why Liberty County is so hard hit and how the employee exodus is changing the fabric of the community, is the subject of this week's Georgia Today.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Biden's visit gets pushback; Legislative session 2022 begins; and 'Go Dawgs!'

Dr. Alan Abramowitz — Emeritus professor of political science, Emory University. Dr. Audrey Haynes — Professor of political science, University of Georgia. Dr. Tammy Greer — Professor of Political Science, Clark Atlanta University. Jim Galloway — Former political columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Breakdown:. 1. Omicron...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for January 3, 2022

It's inauguration day for Atlanta's 61st Mayor Andre Dickens. Twitter has banned U-S Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's (R-GA) personal account. And, the spike in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant in Georgia continues to threaten the state's healthcare system. Tagged as:. GPB evening headlines for December 27, 2021. December...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

