Class 8 Truck Orders Recover in December 2021

By Sara Jensen
 4 days ago
Preliminary North American Class 8 truck orders for December 2021 were up after a slight decline in November. Research firm FTR reports net orders reached 23,100 units, a 139% increase on a month-over-month (m/m) basis. This was a return to order activity seen in September and October although a 55% decline...

