Unsolicited feedback from your customers is a superb efficient tool to improve customer experience. These days the metrics are made organization-specific, by focusing on results like higher customer retention, loyalty, and acquisition. Customer feedback would affect the bottom line, which should give you the incentive to improve the kind of customer experience you need. Research suggests that one in six customers resort to other businesses if they read even one single negative feedback. Almost three out of four are more likely to recommend you to colleagues or friends when they have received positive customer service.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO