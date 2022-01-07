ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Measuring success outside the spreadsheet

By Jason Koon
Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“But poetry, beauty, romance, love — these are what we stay alive for.”. In “Dead Poets Society,” Robin William’s character, John Keating, says these words to his students while explaining to them why they — a class of future Ivy League scholars, doctors and lawyers — are required to take his...

morganton.com

tri-c.edu

Success Stories

“Ohio To Work focuses on employers, existing service providers and displaced workers. Tri-C is excited to be a part of this workforce ecosystem, readying individuals for in-demand jobs that provide livable wages.”. —William Gary, EVP, Workforce, Community and Economic Development, Tri-C "This is about Ohio coming together and working collaboratively...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mining Journal

Campaign a success

On behalf of the Marine Corps League Lake Superior Detachment 764, we would like to thank all the businesses, veteran’s organizations and the community in their generous support of our 2021 Toys For Tots Campaign. With your benevolent giving and assistance with our toy campaign, we collected over 4,156...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Morganton News Herald

Using our time wisely

At the end of the most recent James Bond film, "No Time to Die," there is a nice moment. A tribute of sorts where one of the characters reads some lines attributed to the author Jack London. London reportedly said them a few months before his death in 1916 and they were recorded and published later on.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
City
Morganton, NC
Morganton, NC
Entertainment
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
Morganton News Herald

COVID-19 forces Burke school to close

As COVID-19 cases surge in Burke County, it has forced the local school system to temporarily close one school. Burke County Public Schools announced Friday that it closed Hallyburton Academy in Drexel after lunch was served on Friday. Hallyburton Principal Jonathan Clontz sent a message to parents, telling them that...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
SOCIETY
GOBankingRates

18 Resolutions To Get Rich in 2022

Do you want to be rich? Silly question, right? Many people would answer yes, but it takes work to increase your wealth -- unless you win the lottery. Read: 8 Insider Tips To Get Rich in Real Estate If...
EDUCATION
CBS Minnesota

‘We Are So Happy’: Minneapolis Couple Shares Dating App Success Story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you or someone you know is single, Sunday is the day to do something about it. The first few Sundays of the new year are known as Single Sundays. It’s the most popular time of the year to download dating apps. These apps are for all ages, from 19 to 90, and online dating is the number one way people are meeting these days. At least 30% of American adults have dated online. One Minneapolis couple told WCCO how downloading a dating app downright changed their lives. Austin and Beckah Morris (credit: CBS) Every love story has a beginning, and this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Jesus
Morganton News Herald

Adventure bound for a great story — Burke County Notebook

Other than a short-lived bookstore in the 100 block of East Union Street, no independent local bookstore selling new books existed in Morganton after The Muses closed in 2009. Then in June of 2018, Angela Shores opened Adventure Bound Books downtown. Now Morganton has two. In 2021, Jean and Ellen...
MORGANTON, NC
focusnewspaper.com

The End From Outside

Editor’s Note: This week’s column is submitted from an anonymous guest author. As the 21st year of the 21st century wound its way into history, Christmas came early to the House o’ Saw. The reasons for an impromptu pre-holiday celebration were custodial, resulting in minor absences on the holiday itself and that’s all that can and need be said on the subject. Thus Christmas day was on the Eve, and the Eve the day before.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The 74

Across Cultural Lines, Home schooling Booms Amid Pandemic

For Isabel Bishop, 12, and her 8-year-old brother, Bodhi, school might mean a trip from their home in Fairfax County to the Harriet Tubman Museum in Maryland to learn about slavery and the underground railroad. For Mali Holmes, 7, of Richmond, school might mean playing chess with friends and developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills. […]
MARYLAND STATE
dbusiness.com

Succession by Design

As he was nearing his 60th birthday, Carl Matisse happened to be conferring with his banker when a provocative question came up: Had he planned for the succession of his business, in order to retire?. “Not really,” recalls Matisse, now 61 years old and president of Summit Properties, a general...
DETROIT, MI
towardsdatascience.com

Measuring Meals Similarities

DayTwo holds a huge database of over 11M logged meals (and daily increasing) of over 80K members who span a broad and diverse range of tastes. These meals range from breakfasts to dinners, from single food items to complex meals, from snacks to gourmet dishes, and more. Our members invest in logging their meals so they can keep track of their daily food consumption and get a broader overview of their overall consumption with regards to their periodic sugar response levels.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now

The Bible suggests that God has a history of using people in the strangest ways. My take on it is He uses the strangest people to carry out His divine will? After all, doesn’t the Bible let us know that those who feel quite strange about it, are chosen by God to carry out heavenly […] The post Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
RELIGION
hackaday.com

A Savage Discussion Of Measurement And Accuracy

It’s commonly said that the great thing about standards is that there are so many of them. Of course, that’s talking about competing standards. But there’s another kind of standard that you want a lot of: Measurements. Without standard measurements, the Industrial Revolution wouldn’t have been facilitated to the extent it was. The illustrious [Adam Savage] takes a deep dive into the art of measurement in the video below the break, and if you have 45 minutes to spare, you will not be disappointed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Morganton News Herald

What is pay-as-you-throw? A waste expert explains

Pay-as-you-throw is a policy that charges people for the amount of trash they toss out. It’s also sometimes called variable-rate pricing or pay-as-you-waste. Many cities and towns around the world, including over 7,000 in the U.S., have pay-as-you-throw waste policies. Examples include Seattle, Berkeley, Austin and Portland, Maine. Large...
ENVIRONMENT
Morganton News Herald

Morganton man produces film about deadly virus

A Morganton film production company is gearing up for the release of its latest feature-length film to select theaters across the southeastern US, including AMC-15 in Hickory and AMC-10 in Shelby. BCM Productions, owned by Brigham McNeely, a Morganton-based actor, director and producer, will release “Airborne” to theaters Feb. 2....
MORGANTON, NC
Tampa Bay Times

How I care for my unvaccinated patients | Letters

When an anti-vaxxer dies of COVID, is that cause for glib, ironic satisfaction? | Column, Jan. 11. I agree with the columnist, but I also experience mixed feelings as a health care provider. Those who choose not to get vaccinated make my job continuously exhausting and frustrating. I have no magic pill when you come in sick, scared and “need to go to work.” No, I’m not prescribing an antibiotic for a viral illness — or unproven off-label treatment such as ivermectin. I am truly sorry you feel so lousy and, odds are, you will be fine, but there are no guarantees. I still ask folks if they are vaccinated. It helps me determine your level of risk, much like, “Are you a smoker, or do you have any other health conditions?” It’s not a political question, so don’t start a diatribe — I have many other people waiting. I want my patients to be well, and I know most will be, in time. I will not celebrate when they are not. Even if you are unvaccinated and refuse to wear a mask, I will do what I can to help you heal. Please consider vaccination.
TAMPA, FL

