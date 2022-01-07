ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Offering $2,000 to Quit and Other Innovative Ways Companies Keep Employees Happy and Motivated

By Jonathan Herrick
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your company culture worth sticking around for?. In a global survey of more than 3,000 business leaders, 67% of respondents noted that culture beats out both strategy and operations in terms of importance. And the elements of culture that matter most to your employees aren’t what you might expect. While...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

4 Strategies for Pitching Company Stories That Rise Above the Noise

Entrepreneurs wear many hats — developing company strategy, providing leadership, staying on top of finances and building visibility for their enterprise. While many entrepreneurs are adept when it comes to leadership and finances, creating buzz around their company can be more of a challenge. Getting attention from the right...
ECONOMY
Times Union

4 Creative Ways to Describe Franchising

Anyone with internet access and a mild case of curiosity can look up the definition of franchising. In a strictly technical sense, the International Franchise Association (IFA) describes franchising as “a method of distributing products or services involving a franchisor, who establishes the brand’s trademark or trade name and a business system, and a franchisee, who pays a royalty and often an initial fee for the right to do business under the franchisor's name and system." Technically, the contract binding the two parties is the “franchise,” but that term more commonly refers to the actual business that the franchisee operates. The practice of creating and distributing the brand and franchise system is most often referred to as "franchising.”
ECONOMY
Times Union

How SaaS Tech Is Bringing Legacy Industries Into the Digital Age

Legacy industries such as nonprofits, churches, agricultural organizations and even schools have historically been slow to adapt and evolve with the world around them. While budgets and resource constraints have certainly been at play, it’s the traditions and rituals that many of these industries were founded on that have contributed to a lag in transformation.
SOFTWARE
Times Union

7 Must-Know Public Relations Strategies for 2022

As we know all too well, change is inevitable. However, the changes the world has been going through lately make PR more challenging than ever before. In addition, digital media trends are ever-changing, so crafting a solid PR strategy is all the more daunting for those without a proper plan for the future.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Morale
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
HRmagazine.co.uk

Managing employee changes as a company scales

Over time, a company’s structure and the relationship with its employees will change. It’s important, then, for founders to factor these changes in from the start to avoid complications further down the line and to ensure the company is an appealing prospect for potential acquirers or investors in the future.
ECONOMY
HRmagazine.co.uk

Strong D&I strategy keeps employees engaged and motivated

Research by employee engagement data platform WorkBuzz found that half (50%) of companies with no investment in EDI saw a drop in engagement over the past 12 months. Similarly, the study found that as businesses progress further along the development path for an EDI strategy, it consistently sees better employee engagement.
BUSINESS
CNBC

This company just decided to give employees a 4-day workweek permanently

A four-day workweek is now a permanent perk for employees of tech unicorn Bolt. The San Francisco-based e-commerce developer piloted the program last fall, and the results were overwhelmingly positive, said founder and CEO Ryan Breslow. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he said. Productivity has increased,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MySanAntonio

Accelerate Self-Motivated Employee Upskilling With Web 3.0 Rewards

There is a need for an innovative ecosystem uniquely designed to connect participants in this value-driven economy (including employers with employees, training platforms with experts and colleges and schools with tutors) to promote lifelong learning and skill development. These connections also help organizations improve workforce efficiency and ROI while developing employee skills for future work opportunities.
INTERNET
Post-Bulletin

What are the true employee motivators?

Dear Dave — With all that has happened over the last two years, it appears that the things that motivated employees the most have changed. This means employees are turned on by different incentives and reasons to act — and fear is not one of them. So, what things are turning on the employees of today? And how can managers learn them and employ them? — A.
ROCHESTER, MN
ZDNet

Entry-level human resources jobs: What are my options?

If you're interested in an HR career, you have many possibilities for your first role. You could recruit and hire, manage budgets and timelines, and offer logistical and technical support. Careers in human resources feature several diverse skill sets such as recruiting and hiring, managing budgets and timelines, logistics, and...
JOBS
Fast Company

This CEO pays new employees $5,000 to quit

It sounds counterintuitive, but what if the key to retaining employees is paying new hires to quit? Chris Ronzio, CEO and founder of Trainual, SaaS software that helps small businesses onboard employees, says offering employees $5,000 to leave just two weeks after starting employment helps him find and retain top talent and maintain a strong culture.
ECONOMY
Mashed

This Surprising Expense Is Adding Up For Remote Workers

More employees have been working remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that shift from in-office to home office has affected eating habits. Whereas pre-pandemic people would often use their lunch breaks to escape the office for an hour to eat lunch at a sit-down restaurant with colleagues, now those in remote settings are mostly either cooking homemade meals or ordering delivery. Titans of the food delivery service industry have stepped in to fill the void when people working from home want a meal delivered to their residence. Restaurant Business shared that remote workers' top three choices for ordering delivery were the usual suspects of Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Five innovative methods employers use to look for employees

Companies are always on the lookout for the best staff, so there’s fierce competition for the best employees. Unsurprisingly, the best businesses will turn to unexpected and surprising methods to find top-quality employees. And, while you may not think of these methods immediately, they all work – and they...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy