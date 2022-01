Samsung makes our everything-from-home lifestyle livable. If the pandemic and its many lockdowns taught us anything, it’s to appreciate our living space. When you spend so much time inside, you need to get the most out of your home. Across the world, unused dens and storage rooms were cleaned out and turned into impromptu offices or reclaimed as multipurpose spaces. We saw kitchen-gyms and living room therapy offices. And as cinemas and concert venues closed, we watched home entertainment take on an entirely different and more central role. What we didn’t see was the perfect technology to make this shift to an everything-from-home lifestyle easy—until now.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO