Officials in Roswell and Johns Creek say their new mayors and city councils bring an opportunity for more civility following often contentious meetings. “I think what we’re going to see and what I hope to see is that we have a mayor and council all civilly working together, hopefully for the betterment of our city,” Roswell incumbent Councilman Mike Palermo said during a Monday meeting.

JOHNS CREEK, GA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO