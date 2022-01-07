ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons close out road trip with lopsided loss at Memphis

By Ken Delaney
wincountry.com
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, TN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons finished...

wincountry.com

The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Nuggets Trade News

It’s getting to be that time of year on the NBA calendar when deals get made. On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets moved Bol Bol to the Pistons in exchange for a veteran guard and draft pick. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saben Lee
The Spun

Nuggets, Pistons Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

We’ve got an NBA trade to report on the final regular season NFL Sunday of the 2021 season. The Pistons and Nuggets have made a deal. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver is sending young forward Bol Bol to the Motor City in exchange for veteran guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Nuggets Trade Bol Bol To Pistons, Sign Davon Reed To Two-Way Deal

JANUARY 10: The Nuggets have officially acquired McGruder and the Nets’ 2022 second-round pick in exchange for Bol, the team announced today in a press release. Denver also confirmed Reed’s two-way deal and Cornelie’s release in a separate announcement on Sunday. The Pistons will be sending veteran...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Trip#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Pistons
wincountry.com

Pistons rally for home win against Jazz, trade for Bol Bol from the Nuggets

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons erased a 22-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 126-116 at Little Caesars Arena last night. Saddiq Bey and Cade Cunningham each had 29 points as Detroit won their second straight game. Pistons head coach Dwayne Casey entered COVID-19 protocols yesterday...
NBA
FanSided

Trades Lakers media and fans would make for Jerami Grant

The Los Angeles Lakers fan base is desperate for additional talent as the team flounders. Despite having few draft assets, or tradeable players, a number of media types have come up with ways that the Detroit Pistons would give them Jerami Grant. The NBA has a major crisis, as far...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

Billy Donovan is wary about resting the Chicago Bulls stars — even amid a hectic January schedule — but they get a break in a 46-point rout of the Detroit Pistons

The next month for the Chicago Bulls can be described only one way — brutal. Last month the team welcomed the necessary pauses and postponements due to widespread COVID-19 absences across the roster. But the league’s rescheduling now places a burden on the Bulls’ shoulders as they play 22 games in the five weeks before the All-Star break. Despite this schedule, coach Billy Donovan wasn’t ready ...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers reporter Kristina Pink slips and falls after postgame interview

High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Rajon Rondo Takes Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook After Joining The Cavaliers: "Out There With Teammates That Care And Want To Win, Just Playing Hard."

Rajon Rondo’s second stint with the Lakers did not last long at all. Rondo was brought back during the offseason after being bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, who received Rondo in a trade package from the Clippers. Rondo decided to sign once again with the Los Angeles Lakers, in the hopes to recreate their 2019-20 NBA championship season, a campaign he played a big part in.
NBA

