ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings game at Anaheim due to COVID-19 issues

By Ken Delaney
wincountry.com
 5 days ago

ANAHEIM, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – Thursday night’s Detroit Red Wings game against the...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Red Wings wrap up California road trip at San Jose tonight

SAN JOSE, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings finish a three-game swing through California with a stop in San Jose to skate against the Sharks tonight. Detroit opened the trip with a 4-0 loss in Los Angeles on Saturday followed by a 4-5 shootout loss in Anaheim Sunday.
NHL
FanSided

Preview: Red Wings continue on the road in Anaheim

The Detroit Red Wings play their second road game in two nights when they travel to Anaheim to play the Ducks. The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was rescheduled because of COVID concerns with players on Anaheim. This is the first of two games this month between...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#San Jose#La Kings#Wkzo Am Fm#Ducks#The Red Wings#The Atlantic Division
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy