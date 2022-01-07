LA State Police Gaming Enforcement Division working overtime to get online sports betting up and running

Commercials are all over Louisiana TV and radio about online sports betting “Coming Soon”, but HOW soon? State Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says – first – he’d like to dispel a few rumors.

“I’ve seen some social media clips that say online is going live next week that’s not true that’s not the case,” said Johns.

Johns says he’s aware that a number of high-profile sports events are coming – like the college football championship, NFL playoffs, and the Super Bowl. Those would, of course, mean more revenue for the state if sports betting apps are approved and online. Johns says work is proceeding to make that happen with all due haste.

“Louisiana State Police Gaming is working overtime to get it compliant to get it working it correctly, look we want this as soon as possible,” said Johns.

So, the question is, when? DraftKings, Caesar’s, WynnBet, and more are all waiting in the wings for their sportsbook apps to go live. Johns says they want to make sure there are no bugs or potential user problems before he approves them. He says the Gaming Control Board cannot yet commit to a date.

“We’re close, I wish I can give you a definitive date right now, but I can assure the day the recommendation comes to my desk from State Police, I will be signing it and we will be going live and I hope that it’s very, very soon,” said Johns.

Johns says one of the components that needs to be finalized is the geofencing, so that online sports bets don’t place in the nine parishes that voted down sports betting in 2020.