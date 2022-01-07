ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LA State Police Gaming Enforcement Division working overtime to get online sports betting up and running

By Jeff Palermo
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XJJ9a_0dfOtx8H00

Commercials are all over Louisiana TV and radio about online sports betting “Coming Soon”, but HOW soon? State Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says – first – he’d like to dispel a few rumors.

“I’ve seen some social media clips that say online is going live next week that’s not true that’s not the case,” said Johns.

Johns says he’s aware that a number of high-profile sports events are coming – like the college football championship, NFL playoffs, and the Super Bowl. Those would, of course, mean more revenue for the state if sports betting apps are approved and online. Johns says work is proceeding to make that happen with all due haste.

“Louisiana State Police Gaming is working overtime to get it compliant to get it working it correctly, look we want this as soon as possible,” said Johns.

So, the question is, when? DraftKings, Caesar’s, WynnBet, and more are all waiting in the wings for their sportsbook apps to go live. Johns says they want to make sure there are no bugs or potential user problems before he approves them. He says the Gaming Control Board cannot yet commit to a date.

“We’re close, I wish I can give you a definitive date right now, but I can assure the day the recommendation comes to my desk from State Police, I will be signing it and we will be going live and I hope that it’s very, very soon,” said Johns.

Johns says one of the components that needs to be finalized is the geofencing, so that online sports bets don’t place in the nine parishes that voted down sports betting in 2020.

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Feeling lucky? New York State Gaming Commission approves major sports betting apps

(WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers looking to put wagers on sports via their phone might be able to do so as soon as this Saturday, January 8, 2022. The New York State Gaming Commission announced Thursday that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators:. Caesars Sportsbook. DraftKings. FanDuel. Rush Street Interactive.
NFL
WETM

Mobile sports betting launches in New York State

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can now wager on your favorite sports team from the comfort of your phone. New York is the latest state to implement mobile sports betting, giving bettors an opportunity to gamble outside of a casino. Mobile sports betting launched statewide at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
GAMBLING
legalsportsreport.com

Arkansas Takes Big Step Toward Legalizing Online Sports Betting

Sports betting in Arkansas is set to expand online. The Arkansas Racing Commission voted to adopt new rules and regulations Thursday to expand the options for Arkansas sports betting. Arkansas casinos have offered sports betting in retail sportsbooks since 2019. The vote came without discussion despite more than an hour of back-and-forth comments from stakeholders.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
estnn.com

Nevada Sports Betting: Best NV Online Betting Apps for 2022

Nevada has long been the most accessible state for sports betting in the entire nation. Look back at the history books and you’ll see that sports betting has been allowed here since 1949. However, things were quite different back then, and sports betting wasn’t quite as ethical and regulated as it is today, at least not prior to 1949 where sports betting wasn’t even regulated. Then again, that’s what makes Nevada and Las Vegas such interesting places. To put this into context, that means that Nevada residents have been able to bet on professional sports for over 70 years.
NEVADA STATE
The News-Star

An introductory guide to online sports betting for beginners

Online sports betting has yet to launch in Louisiana, but there's still ample time to learn how to place bets and even take advantage of free rewards. To get started, visit your preferred sports booking outlet via smartphone, tablet or laptop. Many places will have their own app in addition to a website. Bets can be placed both ways. All that's required is users be at least 21 years old.
GAMBLING
The Baltimore Sun

Sports betting in Maryland tops $16 million in first month as casinos approach revenue records

Sports betting topped $16 million in its first month at Maryland’s casinos, which reported nearly record revenue, according to the state. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland led with $7.1 million in handle — the amount wagered — followed by MGM National Harbor ($6 million), Horseshoe Casino Baltimore ($2.6 million), Ocean Downs ($554,218) and Hollywood Casino Perryville ($319,001), the Maryland ...
BALTIMORE, MD
informnny.com

Mobile sports betting launches in New York State

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – You can now wager on your favorite sports team from the comfort of your phone. New York is the latest state to implement mobile sports betting, giving bettors an opportunity to gamble outside of a casino. Mobile sports betting launched statewide at 9 a.m. Saturday,...
GAMBLING
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy