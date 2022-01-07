Man Killed After Being Struck By Two Cars On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man was killed after being struck by two cars on a busy Long Island roadway overnight. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

A man was killed after being struck by two cars on a busy Long Island roadway overnight.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 in Port Jefferson Station.

The man was attempting to cross Nesconset Highway when he was struck by a 2019 Honda driven by a 30-year-old Port Jefferson Station man, Suffolk County Police said.

A 2013 Volkswagen driven by a 42-year-old Miller Place woman then struck the pedestrian, said police.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Detectives have not identified the victim.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.