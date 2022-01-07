Pistons close out road trip with lopsided loss at Memphis

It’s getting to be that time of year on the NBA calendar when deals get made. On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets moved Bol Bol to the Pistons in exchange for a veteran guard and draft pick. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to acquire...
The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
NBA trade season has arrived and with the trade deadline a month away (Feb. 10), trade rumors are starting to pick up across the league, one in particular is the future of Jerami Grant in Detroit. After signing a three-year, $60M deal with the Detroit Pistons ahead of the start...
JANUARY 10: The Nuggets have officially acquired McGruder and the Nets’ 2022 second-round pick in exchange for Bol, the team announced today in a press release. Denver also confirmed Reed’s two-way deal and Cornelie’s release in a separate announcement on Sunday. The Pistons will be sending veteran...
DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Pistons will welcome the Utah Jazz to Little Caesars Arena tonight. The Pistons are struggling at 8-and-30. Detroit did however defeat the Orlando Magic 97-92 Saturday night.
We’ve got an NBA trade to report on the final regular season NFL Sunday of the 2021 season. The Pistons and Nuggets have made a deal. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver is sending young forward Bol Bol to the Motor City in exchange for veteran guard Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick.
The Los Angeles Lakers fan base is desperate for additional talent as the team flounders. Despite having few draft assets, or tradeable players, a number of media types have come up with ways that the Detroit Pistons would give them Jerami Grant. The NBA has a major crisis, as far...
High heels and slick hardwood are not the best combination, and Los Angeles Clippers sideline reporter Kristina Pink unfortunately learned that the hard way on Sunday. Pink took a hard fall at the conclusion of her on-court interview with Amir Coffey following the Clippers’ 106-93 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The fall looked really bad, but Pink laughed it off and did not appear to be seriously injured.
Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 21-19, and there's no question that this is a disappointing place to be in the middle of the season. They were expected to be a championship contender, not be close to. 500. Perhaps a blockbuster trade could be a solution. In this article, we...
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
Comments / 0