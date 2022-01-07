KP Snacks Rolls Out 25th £1 PMP SKU

KP Snacks has launched McCoy’s Sizzling King Prawn in £1 PMP format. Rolling out this month, the new line marks the 25th SKU in KP Snacks’ £1 PMP range. The company stated that extending its PMP range would help...
Morrisons is scrapping ‘use by’ dates on most of its milk range in a move designed to reduce waste. Instead, the retailer will put a ‘best before’ date on 90% of its own-label milk and encourage customers to use a sniff test to check if it’s still usable.
Plant-based chocolate brand LoveRaw has launched new M:lk® Choc Bars in three variants – Smooth Choc, Caramel and Orange – to meet increased demand during Veganuary 2022. The new range is now available from the LoveRaw website and retailers including The Vegan Kind and SPAR with an RRP of £1.69.
Britvic has secured a deal with AEG Global Partnership to become The O2’s Official Soft Drinks partner for the next five years – with its hero brand Pepsi MAX served and seen across the entertainment venue. From the start of this year, the agreement gives Britvic pouring and...
Pladis is ramping up its presence in the special treats sub-category of biscuits with the launch of its new McVitie’s Blissfuls range. The product is comprised of a McVitie’s biscuit, encased Belgian milk chocolate cream centre – flavoured with either hazelnut or caramel – then topped with a baked biscuit lid.
Fashion retailers talked how they tackled supply chain disruptions and discussed how they think about mergers and acquisitions.
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
With advertisers turning UK food into a statement of British nationalism, Asda last October implemented a policy of stocking only British beef. Three months on the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain has been forced into an ignominious climb-down as the realities of rising costs have forced them to rethink their purchasing strategy.
Glasgow-based wholesaler Filshill has made two new appointments as part of an investment in category management for its KeyStore retailers. Iain Main has joined the business as its first Category Range Planner having worked with food retailers for over 20 years. He started his career with Safeway, and has also worked for Somerfield and the Co-op.
Mondelēz International has launched a new plant-based version of its Philadelphia brand. Developed over two years, the dairy-free alternative is made with a combination of oats and almonds, which the brand claims creates the creaminess of the original product. Philadelphia Plant Based will be available from this week exclusively...
(NBC) — Get set to pay even more at the grocery store next year. Many food manufacturers said they plan to raise prices for a range of items from coffee to condiments, like mustard and mayonnaise. Food prices overall are forecast to rise 5% in the first half of...
Online vintage and resale furniture retailer Chairish is adding hundreds of thousands of European pieces to its inventory this year, building on the company’s acquisition last year of Pamono, a European luxury vintage marketplace. The marketplace offers items sourced from 2,000 high galleries, shops, editors, artisans, and designers throughout Europe, with an average of 4,000 new arrivals weekly.
As the trend of resale furnishings continues to grow, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, Chairish has seen its business grow substantially—39 percent year-over-year growth in 2020 and 54 percent year-over-year in 2021 with the acquisition of Pamono.
Part of that growth is...
The past two years have been turbulent for online retailers. From surging demand to supply chain disruption and now soaring prices, fulfilment models remain under unprecedented pressure. With environmental commitments likely to be required by governments in response to COP26, what are the key supply chain trends for 2022? Emma Dempsey, CEO, James and James Fulfilment takes a look at the likely changes over the next 12 months.
Lidl outperformed key rival Aldi over the Christmas period, with total year-on-year sales growth of 2.6% and a two-year gain of 21% during the four-week period to 26 December. Like Aldi yesterday, Lidl said it had benefitted from shoppers switching from other grocers. However, also like Aldi, it did not reveal data on whether its growth had been achieved at stores already open for more than a year or at newly opened sites. Lidl opened eight stores in December alone.
Marks & Spencer’s food division continued its strong run during the key Christmas period, growing significantly faster than the Big Four supermarkets and outperforming the discounters. Data for NielsenIQ shows M&S’s grocery sales soared 9.4% in the 12 weeks to 1 January, aided by weaker comparatives than its rivals...
Very Group, the owner of the Very and Littlewoods online retailers, delivered a relativity strong Christmas trading performance with revenue up 11.5% compared to pre-pandemic levels two years ago. However, group revenue over the seven weeks to 24 December was down 3.3% compared to the same period a year ago...
Latest figures from Kantar show the Northern Irish grocery market declined by 4.1% in the 52 weeks to 26 December 2021. Last year, people visited stores less frequently and bought fewer items on each trip than in 2020, although sales are still 8.2% higher in comparison to 2019. The latest...
The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has warned that the soaring cost of living risks dragging down high street sales in 2022 after a relativity good Christmas trading period for the sector. The BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor shows total retail sales rose by 2.1% year-on-year during December and were up by...
Comments / 0