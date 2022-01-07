ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Filshill Strengthens Category Management Team To Support Retailers

kamcity.com
 5 days ago

Glasgow-based wholesaler Filshill has made two new appointments as part of an investment in category management for its KeyStore retailers. Iain Main has joined the business as its first Category Range Planner having worked with food retailers for over 20 years. He started his career with Safeway, and has also worked...

www.kamcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Industry Moves: JCPenney Makes Two Executive Hires, Dunhill Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 11, 2022: JCPenney has tapped two executives to fortify its e-commerce and omnichannel investments. Katie Mullen has been named as the retailer’s new chief digital and transformation officer. Mullen will lead the growth of the e-commerce business, including jcp.com, and will also be responsible for driving enterprise strategy and the company’s transformation agenda. Mullen most recently spent nearly three years with Neiman Marcus Group, serving as chief transformation officer and...
BUSINESS
University of Dallas News

How Sale Trending Is Supporting Small Retail Stores?

Day by day online sales is taking over the world. Due to this reason, retail stores are facing high competition from online businesses. Most retail stores may go out of business unless they adopt new strategies to handle this problem. With the help of Sale Trending, you can take your retail store to the online arena and compete with other online stores.
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Ferrero Relaunches Convenience Retailer Website

Ferrero UK has relaunched its convenience retailing facing website – Your Perfect Store. The confectionery firm said the improved hub is more accessible than before, with easier navigation and information to digest. The move aims to support retailers that have become increasingly time-poor and are reverting towards digital channels...
RETAIL
The Independent

JD Sports lifts profit guidance after Christmas and Black Friday demand

JD Sports has hiked its profit guidance after hailing strong customer demand across Christmas and Black Friday.The sportswear retailer hailed its latest figures as an “extremely robust performance” in the face of challenges from the pandemic.The group said “positive” recent sales demand means it is now expecting to post pre-tax profit of at least £875 million for the year to January 29, upgrading its previous target of £810 million.Sales in the 22 weeks to January 1 were up 10% on the same period in 2020, the company said.JD also said it was buoyed by around £100 million of financial stimulus...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Category Management#Retailer#Keystore#Safeway#Somerfield#The Co Op#Filshill Main#Tgk Logistics
kamcity.com

2022 Forecast For Food Developers

2020 represented a record year for start-ups – in the UK alone, the number of new businesses registered over the second half of 2020 soared, fuelled by employees taking advantage of the furlough scheme which afforded them the time to progress their aspirations of entrepreneurial success. According to a roundtable discussion hosted by the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, there is growing evidence that the food and drink industry in particular was responsible for a sizeable chunk of the boom in start-ups.
INDUSTRY
Watertown Public Opinion

Trav's Outfitter named retailer of the year by South Dakota Retailers Association

Travas Uthe, owner of Trav’s Outfitter in Watertown, has been named retailer of the year by the South Dakota Retailers Association. The award was presented in conjunction with the organization’s recent 125th annual meeting in Pierre. The association has presented the award annually since 1982 to recognize businesses committed to excellence while making a positive difference in...
WATERTOWN, SD
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
kamcity.com

Constellation Brands To Bring Coca-Cola’s Fresca Brand Into The Alcohol Category

Coca-Cola has signed a brand authorization agreement with alcohol giant Constellation Brands to launch FRESCA Mixed, a line of spirit-based ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails in the US later this year. FRESCA is currently a zero-calorie, grapefruit citrus-flavoured soft drink in the Coca-Cola portfolio that is popular as a cocktail mixer. Constellation...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Retail spending bounces in December despite Omicron spread

UK retailers posted strong sales last month as shoppers splashed out on bumper Christmas celebrations despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, according to new figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that total sales rose 2.1% in the month to January 1 compared with the same period last year.It added that like-for-like sales were 0.6% higher than the same month last year.The data highlighted that growth was particularly driven by non-food spending, as shoppers spent more on Christmas gifts.Over the three months to December, non-food retail grew 4.8%, while food sales reported a 0.4% rise.Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the...
RETAIL
beautypackaging.com

Kao Updates Global Management Team

Kao has announced two appointments to its Global Management Team. Karen Frank, president, Consumer Care, AEMEA, and Dominic Pratt, president, Salon, Global are appointed executive officers effective January 1, 2022. With these appointments, Kao is recognizing the important role of the Kao businesses in the Americas and EMEA regions for...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

2022 Supply Chain Predictions

The past two years have been turbulent for online retailers. From surging demand to supply chain disruption and now soaring prices, fulfilment models remain under unprecedented pressure. With environmental commitments likely to be required by governments in response to COP26, what are the key supply chain trends for 2022? Emma Dempsey, CEO, James and James Fulfilment takes a look at the likely changes over the next 12 months.
RETAIL
rebusinessonline.com

Grocery Chains and Other Retail Categories are Making Hay in Mid-Atlantic Region

The Washington, D.C., and Baltimore markets, when combined, represent the fourth-largest metropolitan region in the nation by population, and retailers are taking notice again. Grocery-anchored projects are the most prevalent in the headlines. For example, the first of nearly 20 Amazon Fresh locations has opened in the area. Additionally, Wegmans’ smaller format rollout plan is active with its first location in Stonebridge’s Carlyle Crossing in Alexandria opening spring 2022, along with Roadside Development’s City Ridge Project at the former Fanny Mae Headquarters in Northwest D.C. Former Shoppers Food Warehouse boxes also continue to get absorbed by new grocers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

How Fashion Can Scale Supply Chains for Logistical Excellence and Differentiation

Companies often think of their supply chain’s last mile as being, well, the last mile, but it actually starts thousands of miles earlier, long before inventory is being managed in a local capacity. And this global mindset requires highly specialized technology to connect the international and domestic pieces for true end-to-end synchronization. American Eagle Outfitters has made a name for itself as a retailer on the forefront of strategy and investment when it comes to supply chain. Back in 2014, it started focusing on omnichannel retailing, building out supply chains and the capability to be channel agnostic. Fast-forward to 2021, where...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Retailers in race for space as e-commerce boom drives warehouse shortage

The UK is witnessing a shortage of supply of warehouse space after a surge in demand for logistics sites in 2021, according to new research.Experts at real estate advisory firm Colliers said the take-up for large industrial distribution warehouses increased to record annual levels.Around 50.7 million sq ft of large distribution warehouses were snapped up in 2021, representing a 3.6% increase on the previous year.It reported that the soaring demand for warehouse locations has been accelerated by the pandemic-fuelled growth in online retail.The logistics sector continues to benefit from strong tail winds driving online consumer spending to constantly elevated levelsAndrea...
RETAIL
Travel Weekly

Travel Chapter sold to management team

Private equity firm ECI Partners has sold self-catering holiday rentals Travel Chapter to the management team, supported by investment from Intermediate Capital Group (ICG). Travel Chapter offers about 8,000 properties across the UK, and features brands such as Holidaycottages.co.uk (pictured), Canine Cottages and Cottages & Castles. ECI acquired stake in...
TRAVEL
progressivegrocer.com

Rite Aid Optimizes Supply Chain, Category Management

With the retail supply chain in flux, Rite Aid has taken the initiative in improving its category management by expanding its partnership with Relex Solutions, a provider of unified retail optimization solutions. After launching Relex’s end-to-end forecasting and replenishment solution in early 2021, Rite Aid will expand its use of...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Country Range Group Extends Deal With TWC

Having already seen the benefits of its partnership with TWC, Country Range Group has renewed its relationship with the data and digital experts for a further three years in line with its progressive digital strategy. Having invested in the TWC SmartView platform almost four years ago, Country Range Group was...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy