Red Wings game at Anaheim due to COVID-19 issues

By Ken Delaney
 5 days ago

ANAHEIM, CA (WKZO AM/FM) – Thursday night’s Detroit Red Wings game against the...

FanSided

Preview: Red Wings continue on the road in Anaheim

The Detroit Red Wings play their second road game in two nights when they travel to Anaheim to play the Ducks. The game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was rescheduled because of COVID concerns with players on Anaheim. This is the first of two games this month between...
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
NESN

Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Pleased With New Lines After Win Vs. Capitals

Things looked dicey for the Bruins early in the first period on Monday against the Washington Capitals, but once the scoring started for Boston, it hardly stopped. Once down 2-0, the Bruins scored six unanswered goals and finished the night with a 7-3 victory over the Capitals at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
KEYT

Canes-Flyers game postponed due to Philly COVID-19 issues

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has postponed Tuesday night’s scheduled game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers because of COVID-19 issues with the Flyers. A spike in infections driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to frequent postponements in recent weeks. Three games scheduled for Monday night were called off. The Hurricanes-Flyers game was the second scheduled for Tuesday to be postponed, and the 104th postponement this season. Philadelphia last played on Saturday night, an overtime win at home over San Jose. Several players sat out because of health and safety protocols.
