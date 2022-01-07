Ravens-Steelers Week 18 Predictions Roundup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are the popular pick against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

Here's the roundup

Analysis: "The Steelers want to win this game for Roethlisberger, who could be retiring after the season. The Ravens are looking to snap a five-game losing streak — the longest skid under coach John Harbaugh. The Ravens have also lost three straight against Pittsburgh. In the last meeting, Jackson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins with 12 seconds left that pulled the Ravens to within one point. However, Jackson could not connect with tight end Mark Andrews on the 2-point conversion. The throw was short and Andrews did not have the agility to haul in the pass. The Ravens will get some measure of revenge in this one."

The Pick: Ravens 24, Steelers 21

Analysis: "The Steelers are still alive for a playoff spot, but it's a long shot. The Ravens are done. But any time these two get together, it's a physical battle. The don't like each other. That's why I think the Ravens will find a way to pull this game out to end the Steelers' season, especially with the Steelers on a short week."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Steelers 21

Analysis: "It felt like the Steelers won their playoff game Monday night. Now they turn around to face a decimated, feisty Ravens team that still has faint postseason hopes, too. Unlike Cleveland, Baltimore will remember to test Pittsburgh's run defense. Moral victories for everyone in the AFC North! (Except the Browns.)"

The Pick: Ravens 23, Steelers 16

Analysis: "The Steelers will try to sweep their rivals to salvage something from a disappointing season. The Ravens have been overachieving through all their major injuries to even be at .500, thanks to the coach of John Harbaugh. With the near misses against the Packers and Rams in mind, Baltimore will finish off a familiar opponent at home to create good vibes for a more formidable season with Lamar Jackson in 2022."

The Pick: Ravens win 20, Steelers 17

Analysis: "Sunday’s experience in Baltimore for Big Ben will be the exact opposite of Monday’s experience in Pittsburgh."

Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Steelers 14/√MDS’s pick: Ravens 20, Steelers 17.

Analysis: "These games are always strange. The uncertainty over Lamar Jackson makes it more so. This feels like an extremely low-scoring game, with both offenses looking completely fried at this point. If the Steelers win in Week 17, both teams will technically still be alive in the playoff race. That will make this fascinating. However, even if the Steelers lose in Week 17, they will not back down in Week 18. If this is Ben Roethlisberger’s final game, there is no way he wants to go out with a loss to the Ravens — especially if it sends them to the playoffs. The play here is the Steelers to cover in a tight, low-scoring game."

The Pick: Steelers 17, Ravens 16

The Pick: Ravens 23, Steelers 17