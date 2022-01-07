Aldi Champagne Ranks Second Only To Möet In UK Sales

A bone china teapot, a pair of leather brogues, a poetry book, a velvet coat, an embroidered tablecloth and a saucepan. These are just a few of the things I have recently bought from charity shops – where someone else’s trash became my treasure.I have also donated a big bag full of unwanted toys and games. Hopefully, my cast-offs are destined to become the precious discoveries of others too, stumbled across in a serendipitous browsing session.This circular relationship is just one of the many joys of charity shops. They extend the usefulness of objects, which instead of ending up in...
Comments / 0