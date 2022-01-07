ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi Champagne Ranks Second Only To Möet In UK Sales

According to figures from data firm IRI, Aldi Champagne has surpassed Lanson,...

Tesco And Discounters Best Performers Over Christmas Period; Supermarkets See Record Own Label Sales As Inflation Accelerates

Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, and Ocado outperformed their rivals over the key Christmas period amid weaker overall sales than last year when Covid restrictions boosted demand in supermarkets to record levels. The market share data from Kantar showed consumers treated themselves during the festive season, but with more premium own-label ranges as inflation in the sector pushed up the cost of grocery shopping.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CBS Sacramento

‘Price For Champagne Is 20 Percent Higher Than In 2019,’ Sales Expected To Hit $6 Billion

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ringing in the new year with a toast of bubbly may end up costing you more than you thought as champagne’s popularity is once again popping. Sales dropped in 2020 when the pandemic canceled many new year’s parties. But the industry group UMC says sales are expected to hit more than 6 billion dollars this year, which would be a new record. In France, some retailers are struggling to keep up with demand. “Many champagne makers are not able to supply us’, a Paris shop owner said. Part of the reason, grapes in France were hit with some bad weather this year...
DRINKS
The Independent

Loungewear sales rise as shoppers shelve party outfits amid Omicron spread

British shoppers have traded their party heels for fuzzy slippers as the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 led to people staying indoors more over the festive period.The government reintroduced work from home guidance in early December and the quick spread of the variant meant more people had to self-isolate at home, which resulted in many festive parties being cancelled.This meant loungewear sales saw a resurgence after dipping post-lockdown last year. In 2020, as the UK underwent multiple coronavirus lockdowns, loungewear sales rose 1,303 per cent, reported City AM.Helen Dickinson, boss of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said:...
RETAIL
videogameschronicle.com

Annual UK game sales topped £4 billion for just the second time in 2021

Annual UK video game software revenues exceeded £4 billion for just the second time in 2021. Consumer spending on physical and digital games totalled £4.29 billion last year, according to data from GfK and Omdia, which was published by the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) on Thursday. In comparison,...
FIFA
kamcity.com

Jam Shed Expands Portfolio Following Strong Year

Accolade Wines is extending its Jam Shed portfolio with the introduction of a new varietal, Chilean Merlot. The red wine is expected to resonate with loyal fans of the brand, as well as bring in new, younger wine drinkers, supporting the wider category. Merlot is one of the leading red...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Shoppers report fresh supply issues with empty supermarket shelves around UK

Shoppers are reporting supply problems that have led to empty supermarket shelves around the UK for the second time in six months.Fresh fruit and veg and cold goods are particularly in short supply, customers say.Many people are blaming Brexit but others say it is down to soaring numbers of workers self-isolating because of Covid.Long queues of lorries formed in Calais on Thursday as new import controls on goods from the EU began to bite after they came into effect on 1 January.Some people who work in supermarkets or have family members who do said lorries had failed to arrive,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ShareCast

Aldi sales rise in December amid group's 'best Christmas ever'

Discount supermarket Aldi said on Monday that it had witnessed its "best Christmas ever" as December sales rose 0.4% across the UK when compared to 2020, when sales across grocery stores were buoyed by lockdown measures and the closure of hospitality firms. Aldi UK and Ireland also highlighted that December...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Christmas jumper proves hit for Lidl as festive sales rise

Strong demand for Lidl’s Christmas jumper has helped the discount supermarket chain notch up record numbers of festive shoppers and a hike in sales.The firm posted a 2.6% year-on-year rise in UK sales over the four weeks to December 26 – up 21% when compared with pre-pandemic levels two years earlier.Lidl said its Christmas jumpers were the fastest-selling item in its so-called Middle of Lidl aisle, with around one sold every two seconds on its first day of sale.As inflation continues to rise, I want to reassure each and every one of our customers that we remain resolute in our...
BUSINESS
kamcity.com

Sales In Irish Grocery Market Slip Against Tough Comparatives But Demand Still Strong

Irish grocery sales were down 5.2% to €3.1bn during the 12 weeks to 26 December 2021 as consumers enjoyed more freedom to spend money in restaurants and bars compared to last year. However, the figures from Kantar show the market grew by 10.9% compared with the same pre-pandemic period in 2019 as people geared up for a larger Christmas celebrating with friends and family after the restrictions in 2020.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

2022 Food Trends – Clean Label, Probiotic Pizza, and Climate Change

Ingredients supplier Eurostar Commodities has picked out some of the key trends in food that are likely to be seen in 2022. Consumers are focusing increasingly on the ingredients that are within products and more importantly the functionality they have in products. We are as a nation becoming more determined in our efforts to eat cleaner and to eat more sustainably and ridding products of E numbers while retaining functionality and quality is a constant goal and will be an ongoing trend for 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
kamcity.com

Britvic Becomes Official Soft Drinks Provider At The O2

Britvic has secured a deal with AEG Global Partnership to become The O2’s Official Soft Drinks partner for the next five years – with its hero brand Pepsi MAX served and seen across the entertainment venue. From the start of this year, the agreement gives Britvic pouring and...
DRINKS
The Independent

When do January sales 2022 start in the UK?

New Year’s Day is finally here, which means stepping into the January sales and exploring reductions across everything from iPhones to mattresses and tech, as well as savings at big-name retailers like Amazon and Zara. If you’re making a list and looking for shopping inspiration, we’ve rounded up some of our key best buys from 2021 to give you a handy list of products you need on your radar. And don’t forget to keep checking our liveblog for all the latest deals and January sales savings as they land too.Follow live: The January sales 2022 deals to shop nowWhether your...
SHOPPING
kamcity.com

Aldi Won Christmas On Social Media

Aldi has been revealed as the UK’s best performing supermarket on social media over the Christmas period. Analysis by Social Media Management platform Maybe* ranked the major supermarkets according to those who most successfully engaged customers from social media posts across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The analysis showed that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

Lidl Only Supermarket Chain Growing In Northern Ireland

Latest figures from Kantar show the Northern Irish grocery market declined by 4.1% in the 52 weeks to 26 December 2021. Last year, people visited stores less frequently and bought fewer items on each trip than in 2020, although sales are still 8.2% higher in comparison to 2019. The latest...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Aldi cheers ‘best ever’ Christmas and commits to 2022 price pledge

Aldi has hailed its “best ever” Christmas after a jump in December trading as it also pledged to keep prices low amid a crunch on customers’ budgets.The discount supermarket chain said sales increased by 0.4% compared with the same month last year, when grocery stores had been buoyed by lockdown measures affecting hospitality firms.Aldi claimed that figures from research firm Kantar show it was the “only major supermarket” to increase its sales for December.Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley welcomed the performance and said the retailer was boosted by strong sales of its premium product lines.He also said the supermarket...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Why charity shops are the best stores on the high street

A bone china teapot, a pair of leather brogues, a poetry book, a velvet coat, an embroidered tablecloth and a saucepan. These are just a few of the things I have recently bought from charity shops – where someone else’s trash became my treasure.I have also donated a big bag full of unwanted toys and games. Hopefully, my cast-offs are destined to become the precious discoveries of others too, stumbled across in a serendipitous browsing session.This circular relationship is just one of the many joys of charity shops. They extend the usefulness of objects, which instead of ending up in...
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Asda Climbdown Underlines Value Of British Market For Irish Beef

With advertisers turning UK food into a statement of British nationalism, Asda last October implemented a policy of stocking only British beef. Three months on the UK’s third-largest supermarket chain has been forced into an ignominious climb-down as the realities of rising costs have forced them to rethink their purchasing strategy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kamcity.com

M&S Fastest Growing Food Retailer In Christmas Quarter

Marks & Spencer’s food division continued its strong run during the key Christmas period, growing significantly faster than the Big Four supermarkets and outperforming the discounters. Data for NielsenIQ shows M&S’s grocery sales soared 9.4% in the 12 weeks to 1 January, aided by weaker comparatives than its rivals...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

