Aldi Champagne Ranks Second Only To Möet In UK Sales

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ringing in the new year with a toast of bubbly may end up costing you more than you thought as champagne’s popularity is once again popping. Sales dropped in 2020 when the pandemic canceled many new year’s parties. But the industry group UMC says sales are expected to hit more than 6 billion dollars this year, which would be a new record. In France, some retailers are struggling to keep up with demand. “Many champagne makers are not able to supply us’, a Paris shop owner said. Part of the reason, grapes in France were hit with some bad weather this year...

DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO