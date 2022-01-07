ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Teen, parents returning to court in Michigan school shooting; requesting lower bail

By The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YfrZ_0dfOqyC300

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Two parents charged with their son in a fatal Michigan school shooting are returning to court to ask for a lower bail to get out of jail.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been locked up since Dec. 4, unable to meet a $500,000 bond. They’re hoping a judge is willing to reduce it Friday to $100,000.

The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, which killed four teenagers and injured others. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to son Ethan Crumbley and refusing to take him home earlier that day when school counselors confronted them with distressing drawings of violence.

“The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible,” defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said in a court filing.

Related Stories:

Separately, Ethan, 15, also faces a court hearing Friday. He is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.

Prosecutors are opposing the parents’ request for a lower bond. They noted that the elder Crumbleys were missing for hours when charges were announced Dec. 3 before police found them miles away in a Detroit art studio early the next morning.

Smith said they had planned to appear in court on Dec. 4.

The Crumbleys “will flee if they get the opportunity,” prosecutors said in a court filing, noting they were behind in mortgage payments and had put their house up for sale.

Oxford High students are expected to return to school next week for the first time since the shooting but at a different building. The high school, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit, could reopen during the week of Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Rochester Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WJBF

Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will soon face standing trial a second time. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, were sentenced Friday by a Georgia Superior Court judge. While that concludes the state’s murder […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Counselors#Murder#Ap#Oxford High School
WJBF

Traffic stop leads to arrest of three men connected to murder investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested in Grovetown Monday following a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Jiffy Lube on Wrightsboro Rd. The traffic stop was made in reference to an ongoing Richmond County murder investigation. The Grovetown Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshal Service and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Two children injured in SC 19 accident outside Trenton, South Carolina

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – WJBF News Channel 6 has learned that two children are among those who were injured after an accident near Trenton, South Carolina. According to the South Carolina HIghway Patrol, a 2017 Kia sedan with four occupants collided with a tractor trailer truck around 1:13 P.M. on Monday while crossing SC 19 […]
TRENTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Georgia DA investigating Trump closer to decision on charges

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia prosecutor weighing whether Donald Trump and others committed crimes by trying to pressure state election officials said a decision on whether to bring charges could come as early as the first half of this year. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told The Associated Press in an interview that her […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Now Open: Georgia’s DPH two mega COVID-19 testing sites

ATLANTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has partnered with DeKalb County Board of Health, Cobb & Douglas Health Department and Viral Solutions to open two large COVID-19 testing sites. Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park (Gate 1), 1295 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008. DeKalb County site is located […]
COBB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

McDuffie County returns to in-person learning Wednesday

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County School System will reopen for face-to-face instruction tomorrow, according to a post administrators made on social media this morning. The announcement cautions parents of children who take the bus that there may be slight delays in morning and afternoon bus routes due to absences among transportation staff. […]
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Two children dead following house fire in Jackson

JACKSON, S.C. (WJBF) — Two children are dead following a house fire in Aiken County. On Sunday, January 9 at 4:15 a.m., authorities responded to a home in the 100 block of Charles Street in Jackson following a house fire with entrapment. After the fire was extinguished, the children were found dead in their bedrooms. […]
JACKSON, SC
WJBF

WJBF

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy