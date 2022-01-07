ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Offering $2,000 to Quit and Other Innovative Ways Companies Keep Employees Happy and Motivated

By Jonathan Herrick
newmilfordspectrum.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your company culture worth sticking around for?. In a global survey of more than 3,000 business leaders, 67% of respondents noted that culture beats out both strategy and operations in terms of importance. And the elements of culture that matter most to your employees aren’t what you might expect. While...

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Peakz Launching Its Own Digital Cannabis Dispensary, Offers NFT Courses

The world of NFTs and cannabis are colliding as luxury cannabis company Peakz gears up to launch a digital dispensary in the metaverse. CEO Jessie Grundy and Tiffany McBride, managing director of social equity ventures at The Parent Company, an investor in Peakz, joined Cheddar to break down exactly how a digital dispensary would work. Grundy also talked about offering low-cost NFT courses in an effort to help Oakland, California, residents not miss out on new investing opportunities, and McBride discussed why the tech-forward vision of Grundy was worth investing in for The Parent Company. "He comes with really fresh ideas that he's vetted, that he's experienced in, and I really believe the thinking along Jessie's lines is the future of cannabis," she said. "He's more than just flower and a story. He comes with concepts that are new that are innovative, and that is easy for us to get behind."
OAKLAND, CA
HRmagazine.co.uk

Managing employee changes as a company scales

Over time, a company’s structure and the relationship with its employees will change. It’s important, then, for founders to factor these changes in from the start to avoid complications further down the line and to ensure the company is an appealing prospect for potential acquirers or investors in the future.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Morale
HRmagazine.co.uk

Strong D&I strategy keeps employees engaged and motivated

Research by employee engagement data platform WorkBuzz found that half (50%) of companies with no investment in EDI saw a drop in engagement over the past 12 months. Similarly, the study found that as businesses progress further along the development path for an EDI strategy, it consistently sees better employee engagement.
BUSINESS
newmilfordspectrum.com

3 Trends To Keep Customers Engaged In 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 will be with us in a matter of weeks—and yet here we are. If you feel like you’ve only just gotten marketing in 2021 figured out, you’re not alone. But the good news is that 2022 likely won’t introduce the same radical changes that we dealt with over the last two years.
ECONOMY
newmilfordspectrum.com

5 Tips for Effective Workplace Communication

Expressing the requirements and goals of the company, to all concerned, in an effective and constructive manner will build rapport that results in achieving and surpassing those goals: It’s that simple. In addition to increasing productivity, it will inspire teams to become more involved and feel empowered to contribute.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

This company just decided to give employees a 4-day workweek permanently

A four-day workweek is now a permanent perk for employees of tech unicorn Bolt. The San Francisco-based e-commerce developer piloted the program last fall, and the results were overwhelmingly positive, said founder and CEO Ryan Breslow. "I couldn't imagine running a company any other way," he said. Productivity has increased,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MySanAntonio

Accelerate Self-Motivated Employee Upskilling With Web 3.0 Rewards

There is a need for an innovative ecosystem uniquely designed to connect participants in this value-driven economy (including employers with employees, training platforms with experts and colleges and schools with tutors) to promote lifelong learning and skill development. These connections also help organizations improve workforce efficiency and ROI while developing employee skills for future work opportunities.
INTERNET
Post-Bulletin

What are the true employee motivators?

Dear Dave — With all that has happened over the last two years, it appears that the things that motivated employees the most have changed. This means employees are turned on by different incentives and reasons to act — and fear is not one of them. So, what things are turning on the employees of today? And how can managers learn them and employ them? — A.
ROCHESTER, MN
newmilfordspectrum.com

Mosquito Shield Enlisted the Help of a Bullish Sales Partner, and Growth Skyrocketed

Mosquito Shield wanted big thinkers who could operate large territories, and those people aren’t always easy to find. As a result, the brand turned a lot of potential franchisees away — and from the time it started franchising in 2013 up until 2020, its units were largely flat. Then 2020 changed the calculation.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

This CEO pays new employees $5,000 to quit

It sounds counterintuitive, but what if the key to retaining employees is paying new hires to quit? Chris Ronzio, CEO and founder of Trainual, SaaS software that helps small businesses onboard employees, says offering employees $5,000 to leave just two weeks after starting employment helps him find and retain top talent and maintain a strong culture.
ECONOMY
Mashed

This Surprising Expense Is Adding Up For Remote Workers

More employees have been working remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic, and that shift from in-office to home office has affected eating habits. Whereas pre-pandemic people would often use their lunch breaks to escape the office for an hour to eat lunch at a sit-down restaurant with colleagues, now those in remote settings are mostly either cooking homemade meals or ordering delivery. Titans of the food delivery service industry have stepped in to fill the void when people working from home want a meal delivered to their residence. Restaurant Business shared that remote workers' top three choices for ordering delivery were the usual suspects of Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

4 Ways to Drive Internal Innovation and Unleash Employees' Entrepreneurial Side

Innovation is the key to a successful business, but it shouldn’t be the responsibility of a specific individual or group. Every team member has the potential to become an entrepreneur, after all, and it’s up to their employers to fuel this ambition. The payoff of this startup mindset will almost inevitably be new products and services that drive incremental revenue, and can even disrupt an entire industry, as well as an enhanced company culture.
ECONOMY
Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy