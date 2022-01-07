ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Digital recruiting: Hiring the next generation of insurance pros

By Joe Dysart
benefitspro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the wonders of artificial intelligence (AI) are often hyped beyond recognition, AI-powered recruitment software...

www.benefitspro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

5 Hiring Trends That Will Impact Recruiting in the New Year

The last two years have been a rollercoaster for companies because of the pandemic. Due to talent shortages, attracting the best candidates and recruiting people for the right roles has been a significant challenge for businesses of all sizes. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic preventing people from physically going into work,...
ECONOMY
dig-in.com

3 digital home insurance opportunities in 2022

For years, technology has been transforming the insurance industry, and that trend will only accelerate in 2022. From auto telematics to IoT smart home devices and beyond, insurers are leveraging technology to reduce risk, boost customer engagement, and offer customers the best experience and peace of mind they desire. And in many cases, they’re looking to leverage technology already connected in so many homes, with a recent Nationwide survey finding 66% of homeowners own at least one smart home device.
TECHNOLOGY
accountingtoday.com

Tax pros focusing on recruiting and training new talent

Tax leaders are concentrating on recruiting and training new and existing talent this year, while emphasizing personal development and health and wellness in order to attract and retain good people, according to a new survey. The survey, released Tuesday by Thomson Reuters Tax and Accounting, is based on a survey...
ECONOMY
dig-in.com

Top Digital Insurance blogs of 2021

Rounding out our Best Of week, here are the most-read blogs we posted on our site this year. Thanks for reading and we'll see you in 2022!. Insurance work-at-home isn't going away post-COVID. Investing in the development of a secure, user-friendly digital workspace environment can help keep your organization flexible...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Recruiting#Insurers#Software#Digital
VentureBeat

Recruit’s tech platforms are reimagining the hiring process

In today’s job market, a large company needs to go through 94 candidates on average to make a single hire — a process that can take 90 days or more for skilled workers. As labor shortages continue to afflict nearly every industry, including tech, it’s clear that the hiring process must be reimagined so employers can make faster connections with applicants, and efficiently hire at scale. In parallel, job candidates should be experiencing an all-around better hiring process.
TECHNOLOGY
benefitspro.com

How digital tools can improve internal communications for diverse workforces

Today’s frontline industries have some of the most diverse workforces in the United States. Statistics show that 1 in 6 employees on the frontline are immigrants. That number is likely even higher, as many are hired “off the books” and therefore don’t appear in standard economic statistics. As the Great Resignation impacts jobs where a large percentage of the immigrant workforce is concentrated — like hospitality management, manufacturing, and other skilled roles — employers are faced with the need to relay information quickly to employees who speak multiple languages.
TECHNOLOGY
Shawano Leader

Importance of hiring a digital marketing agency

If you’ve got a business and want to reach your customers or expand your brand presence, you need to have a well-structured marketing strategy in place. Without one, you will not attract new clients or achieve a competitive advantage. Companies that emphasize marketing efforts are 13 times more likely to see a high return on investment or ROI. However, developing a strategy requires considerable experience, a set of correct techniques, accuracy, and proper planning. Fortunately, agencies like Adroit marketing make your job easier as they possess the team, technical expertise, and resources to ensure you get the results you want. What are other reasons behind hiring a marketing agency?
ECONOMY
Dark Reading

Creating the Next Generation of Secure Developers

As companies migrate to more resilient cloud infrastructures, threat actors continue to turn their attention to the application landscape as an entry point for compromising systems. With no less than 76% of applications plagued by at least one security flaw, securing software must be a priority. Unfortunately, a startling lack of training and education opportunities has left many developers ill-prepared to write secure code and build systems that are secure by design — right at the time when we need them most.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Jobs
Forbes

Rethinking Next-Generation Data Marts

Luke Han is a Co-Founder and CEO of Kyligence, as well as co-founder and Project Management Committee member for Apache Kylin. When it comes to analyzing data, pulling the information from a data mart as opposed to a data warehouse or external data sources can save companies time and produce more targeted results.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Why Tech-Enabled Experts Are the Future

Consumers will always need advisors and always need counsel, especially when it comes to huge, emotional and pricey decisions like buying a house — likely the largest transaction they'll ever make in their life.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

The Next Generation Of Robots: The Inside Skinny

CSO at imec, a world-leading R&D and innovation hub active in the fields of nanoelectronics and digital technologies. Robotics is at a crossroads. Are developers going to design “humanoids” that can barely be distinguished from real people? Or is shape a cosmetic consideration, and should we concentrate instead on creating increasingly multifunctional robots that allow us to become more human ourselves?
ENGINEERING
bitcoinist.com

KwikTrust: A Next Generation E-Validation Platform

One of the benefits of decentralization is the security and privacy that it provides for any feature or product on-chain. The security of web 2.0 platforms are riddled with flaws, but it is the only option for legal documents. The significance of maintaining a chain of custody for all legal procedures cannot be overstated. A solution to secure, validate, and maintain a chain of custody for all legal procedures and documents is required. In this article, we’ll take a look at KwikTrust, a next-generation blockchain e-validation platform that offers provenance and legal protection.
TECHNOLOGY
AutoExpress

Stellantis partners with Amazon for next-generation in-car technology

Stellantis, the parent group that owns 18 car brands, from Vauxhall to Alfa Romeo, has announced a partnership with tech-giant Amazon to accelerate its digital in-car tech, utilising the company’s cloud-based software, media streaming services and voice assistant systems. Amazon technology will be at the core of future Stellantis...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Embracing the Next Generation of Technology

Indiana’s advanced manufacturing sector appears to be solidly embracing the next generation of technology, according to a new study by Conexus Indiana. President & CEO Fred Cartwright breaks down the numbers and what it means to the state’s economy.
INDIANA STATE
ZDNet

Entry-level human resources jobs: What are my options?

If you're interested in an HR career, you have many possibilities for your first role. You could recruit and hire, manage budgets and timelines, and offer logistical and technical support. Careers in human resources feature several diverse skill sets such as recruiting and hiring, managing budgets and timelines, logistics, and...
JOBS
Insurance Journal

SiriusPoint Invests in Canadian Digital Life Insurer PolicyMe

SiriusPoint Ltd., the Bermuda-based global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has announced a strategic investment in PolicyMe Corp., a digital life insurance provider specializing in Canadian individual term life insurance. PolicyMe aims to modernize and improve the process of buying life insurance with streamlined customer experience including automated underwriting. SiriusPoint’s strategic...
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Taking the employer out of the "employer-sponsored retirement plan"

Shifting retirement plan operations to a third-party, known as “decoupling” could offer employees greater options, while reducing the cost, risk and administrative burdens for employees, the American Academy of Actuaries said in a recent issue brief. About one-third of all private industry workers in the U.S. do not...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy