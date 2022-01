Best Places to Go Sledding When It Snows in Yakima. You could almost hear a simultaneous cheer of joy from kids all over Yakima when they heard the news that it is a SNOW DAY! When there is ever a school day with no school due to the humungous dump of snow you can bet there's lots of opportunities to play in the snow. There are all kinds of fun stuff to get into in Yakima during snow days, like sledding and more.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 8 DAYS AGO